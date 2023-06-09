Blake Bilder Can't Imagine Doing Anything Else

“I felt like I was getting held hostage on that plane,” Bilder said. “We're on the way out there, and this lady bumps me and was like, ‘Sir,’ and hands me a hot ham and cheese hot pocket or sandwich or something like that. And I know I shouldn't have eaten it, but it was in the middle of the night, it was all dark. She handed it to me and it smelled so good. I was like, ‘What is it?’ She's said, ‘Hot ham and cheese.’ And I took a bite, and it was perfectly hot and the cheese was so melty. I was like, ‘Oh, God, I cheated.’ (Laughs) But I still believe it's one of the best ham and cheese sandwiches I've ever had in my life.”

For the record, Bilder made weight for the featherweight bout, beat Young, and got a surprisingly positive reaction from the fans down under, even if he handed one of their guys a loss.

“I was just focusing on the win and obviously enjoying the moment, but man, to have the love and support over there was great,” he said. “Somebody wrote up a little article saying that the fans weren't too happy about me winning out there, but I beg to differ. They must not have seen all the people after the event, because people were taking pictures with me left and right. And then when we stayed a few days after, the people out there recognized me at the beach and they were like, ‘Hey, can we get a picture with you, mate?’ And I'm like, ‘Yeah, f**k yeah.’ And it was just taking pictures and meeting so many cool people. Everybody out there was really, really nice.”