Blake Bilder Bringing The 'Old Man Strength'

“After we won the (CFFC) belt over in the east coast, I knew I was going to get a call to the UFC soon,” Bilder said. “And (manager) Jason (House) just kept getting me offers and offers, but I was a little bit overweight for a couple of them, so I couldn't hop on the opportunity. But then we got the offer for the Contender Series. I had a month and a half, two months to get ready, so I was like, perfect.”

All it took was a little over three minutes for Bilder to submit Morgan and get his contract. He was now a UFC fighter and he’s been loving it ever since.

“I'm still getting used to it, but I'll walk around the normal gym, the 24-hour Fitness that I go to now, and I've been getting recognized, which is pretty cool,” he said. “And seeing news articles on you, and now a lot of people randomly hit me up. They're like, ‘Oh, hey, I saw you over here,’ or ‘I watched your last fight,’. and getting that kind of recognition is super cool because I always felt like I was going to be in a position like I am in now, and it feels cool and it feels familiar because I expected it. But it's just amazing. It's a blessing. I've worked really, really hard to get to where I'm at and had to overcome a lot of adversity, so I'm just thankful.”