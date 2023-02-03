Blagoy Ivanov: ‘My Speed Will Surprise Him’

Despite having only six fights to his name under the UFC banner, Blagoy Ivanov has fought the cream of the crop in the heavyweight division.

Joining the UFC in 2018, Ivanov was thrown into his first main event straight away against former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos. Two fights later, Ivanov continued fighting some of the division’s biggest names, defeating Tai Tuivasa via unanimous decision, and suffering a split decision loss to Derrick Lewis, a fight he wholeheartedly believes he won.

Ivanov landed nearly double the total strikes, had two more takedowns and accumulated over a minute more of control time. So, as demoralizing a defeat as it was for Ivanov, he believes he fought well enough to get a win and has never fell short of confidence since.