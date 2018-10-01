Ivanov Excited To Test Himself Against Derrick Lewis

In late February 2012, with his record standing at 7-0, plus the no contest result he incurred in a bout against current UFC light heavyweight Ilir Latifi when the ring the two were fighting in broke, Ivanov was stabbed in a nightclub in his hometown of Sofia. Two weeks after the incident, his condition deteriorated, requiring a second surgical procedure and Ivanov was put into a medically-induced coma.

He spent a total of 68 days in a coma, but when he finally spoke publicly following the incident, Ivanov made it clear that he wanted to return to competition. But desire and ability are two different things, and his family, friends and the medical professionals who cared for him were most concerned about ensuring he could live a normal life, let alone compete.

Had he not made it back, Ivanov would have been one of the greatest “What If” guys in MMA history — an obvious talent in a division starving for fresh names whose brilliant future was derailed by a catastrophic event outside of the cage. It would have been understandable and unfortunate, which is why the fact that he not only returned to competition less than two years after the incident, but has since risen to the cusp of contention in the UFC is a massive achievement and a testament to the hard work and unbreakable will of the man who’ll team with Lewis in the second of Saturday’s two crucial heavyweight contests.

“This was always my goal — to fight for the title — so it means a lot because I know what I’ve done throughout my career and it has been a rollercoaster,” Ivanov said of reaching this point of his career. “It means a lot for me to be in this position and represent my country.