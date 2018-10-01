Blachowicz: Finally It’s My Time

UFC: Jan, you’re headlining the UFC’s first ever card in Czech Republic. Does bringing the UFC to a new country mean anything to you?

JB: It’s nice to be part of the UFC’s history here in Prague in the Czech Republic. It’s an amazing feeling. I can’t wait to step into the Octagon and start fighting against Thiago.

UFC: You had an impressive performance in your last fight against Nikita out in Russia. Do you feel like a great performance against Thiago will put you into the title shot conversation?

JB: Of course, I think that after my fight Thiago there is only a title shot. No other fight interests me.

UFC: Have you studied Thiago? Are you impressed with what he has done at light heavyweight so far?

JB: We know everything about him. We have studied him with coaches his style, what he does the best and where we can beat him. We know everything about him. I think that I’m better everywhere but on the ground and wrestling will be the best for me. To wrestle with him and take him down. But of course I’m happy to fight stand-up against him.