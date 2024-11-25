BJJ Phenom Mikey Musumeci Is Changing The Game

You might assume that’s a given, considering his status in the jiu-jitsu world and the reality that he was the first grappler signed to the UFC. But there’s more to it than that, because there a lot of elite athletes in combat sports, yet only a select few have what it takes to transcend their sport.

To do that, it takes charisma, personality and the ability to bring their sport not just to the converted, but to those who may have never seen it before.

Enter the 28-year-old from Marlboro, New Jersey, who has all those attributes, and is willing to use them to introduce the masses to grappling at its highest level.

“I could connect the most to the people because I am not this typical robot fighter,” said Musumeci, who faces Felipe Machado on the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 9 card on December 5 in Las Vegas. “I am this nerdy college kid that could fight all the ‘fighter people’ and I'm able to beat them all. I feel like people could connect way more to me than others. Another thing I would say is, I feel like I set a really good example for others and children that are coming up in this sport with my values as a martial artist and a person. I'm really against steroids. I'm all for respect and I really bring out the values of martial arts, I feel, and I feel like people could feel my authenticity with my energy. I have a very strong light, and I feel like people are able to feel that light around me.”