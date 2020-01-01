Bisping Reflects On “Quitters Never Win”

“I’m a washed up old bum ex-fighter,” he deadpans. “I’ve got nothing else going on in my life.”

The laugh that follows is familiar and infectious, the response of a man who is embracing every minute of his time after the final bell rang.

“I’m busier now than ever, so that’s great,” said Bisping. “I’m proud of what I achieved, why wouldn’t I be, and I’ve had an interesting story along the way, so why not?”

“Quitters Never Win,” co-written with Anthony Evans, was released in the UK to great acclaim, making the Sunday Times’ best sellers list along the way. Last week was the book’s United States release, and it’s clear that this is a story that fans have wanted to read, and one that publishers have wanted to release for a long time.

“To be honest, I had a number of writers and publishers come to me over the years,” Bisping said. “I’m going back to 2008, 2009. Someone was asking me to do a book in England and back then, I was like, what are you talking about, do a book? There’s nothing to tell. Yeah, I made it to the UFC and I’ve had a few high-profile fights, but I’m not a champion, and the journey is far from over. As you know, I’m now retired, I managed to win the belt - touch wood – And though it’s not something I always yearned to do, the pieces fell into place, and why not?”