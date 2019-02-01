Bisping Adds Hall Of Fame To Illustrious Resume

No one really knows just how much media Bisping had to do during those early days, when he was tasked to explain the sport to those who had no idea what it was. Then he had to go fight against opponents who knew that a win over the UFC’s newest British star would propel their own careers. But the Manchester product always answered the call, and his fans in Europe loved him for it.

There is probably no way to truly imagine what it’s like to have an arena full of fans cheering for you, but “The Count” did let me in on it during one of the UFC’s European events that he wasn’t fighting on. As we walked through the tunnel into the arena, I asked him to go out a couple steps ahead of me so I can think those people were cheering for me. He laughed and agreed, and as he stepped into the arena, the place erupted and the fights hadn’t even started yet. I took it all in and caught up to him. He just smiled. These were his people. And whether they cheered him or booed him over the course of his career, they had a reaction.

All that was left for Bisping was to go into the Octagon and win fights. Not always, though. And that’s what changed the public’s perception of him over the years. Maybe you could do without the trash talk or the cocky proclamations of victory, but you had to appreciate that when he fell down, he always got up, fists clenched and ready to fight.

“If I quit the first time I tasted defeat, I wouldn’t be here now,” he told me before his 2017 bout with Georges St-Pierre. “That’s not what you teach, it’s not a good lesson for children, it’s not a way to live your life. We can all lose. I’m not Superman. Losing is a very real thing, it’s a very real possibility. Two men enter and one will leave as the winner and one will leave as the loser. But that’s part of the pressure, that’s part of the game. That’s why we do this.”