Birthday Boy Tai Tuivasa Aims To Be First In, Best Dressed

“It’s a side not many people get to see of this wonderful career,” said the affable Australian on Wednesday, addressing the injury and the video blogs on his YouTube page that offered a behind the scenes glimpse at the entire preamble to his bout with the Polish veteran, which headlines this weekend’s return to the UFC APEX. “Everyone gets to see the lights and the fun times, but f*** — there is some s*** that comes with it.

“At the time, I was like, ‘F***!’ I kind of get more disappointed in myself. I don’t really want to let my opponent down; I never want to feel like I’m pulling out.

“I rang (my manager, Tim Simpson) and was like, ‘Ask him if we can keep it on; just give me a couple more weeks.’ Marcin was cool with it; he accepted to move it back.”