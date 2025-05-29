Billy Ray Goff: 'It's About Focus'

One might say that’s a good thing, that Goff has reached a point where he’s fighting on instinct and not overthinking everything. But there is always the gameplan to pay attention to. How does he strike that balance?

“I don't really know,” he laughs. “I'm learning that. I'm 26, I've had two fights in the UFC and I feel like guys could go their whole career without figuring out that answer. I think the biggest thing is figuring out what works for you and, for me, certain mantras to keep present, prioritizing certain values like having fun, family time, slowing down at certain points. But the instinct comes from practice and preparation. I'm going to do all the things in sparring and rolling and I'm going to make it muscle memory. And then it's just a matter of letting yourself be free enough to be aware of what's going on, but not inhibiting your body from doing what it wants to do.

View Goff's Athlete Profile

That’s okay, it’s been an exciting ride watching the 26-year-old figure it all out on the sport’s biggest stage. Since emerging from Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, he scored a first-round knockout of Yusaku Kinoshita and had his Fight of the Night with Waters. Now he can go over the .500 mark this weekend and show the world just what he’s been up to over the last 12 months.

“It's about focus,” said Goff of the ultimate goal on fight night. “The pinnacle of the mental game is Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, even Khabib (Nurmagomedov). When people step in there and not only are they super focused, they're so focused that they can stick to the gameplan, they can fight properly, and they can also keep their heart rate down and they can make sure their breathing's good, they're doing this performance. They're playing this character in front of thousands of people. And that level of focus is such a high skill and an extremely difficult skill to get down. That's the game. Your mental focus and how dialed in it can be.”