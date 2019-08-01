Quarantillo Ready For The Real Work To Start

And yeah, the Buffalo native has the same desire to do big things in the UFC as any fighter does, but to think he hasn’t paid more dues than most to get here would be selling him short.

“I know what it took to get me here and I do think I appreciate it more because not only have I had 28 fights, counting my amateur career and boxing matches, but I’ve also had a couple really serious injuries,” said the 30-year-old featherweight, who punched his ticket to the UFC with a third-round stoppage of Kamuela Kirk on week five of this year’s Contender Series. “I broke my hand during one fight that I actually won, and seven months later, I won another fight, then tore my ACL right after it. So there’s been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of late nights wondering if I’d ever get to this point.”

Those late nights turned into early mornings in 2017 after he suffered his ACL injury during wrestling practice following a first-round knockout of Eric Reynolds. The victory was Quarantillo’s fourth in five outings after a stint on season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter, and when he saw his friend and teammate Matt Frevola earn a UFC contract ten days later on the first season of the Contender Series, Quarantillo was more excited than ever to get back into the gym and earn his call to the Octagon.

“I was super ecstatic for him,” said Quarantillo, but when he tore his ACL, it was devastating, especially since it coincided with a serious illness suffered by his dog that put him in a tight spot financially.

