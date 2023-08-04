Billy Quarantillo Is Never Down And Out

“I came back home, and it wasn’t the end of the world,” said Quarantillo, who got halted by the Brazilian vet in their April fight in Kansas City. “My son was still happy to see me, he didn't even give a s**t whether I won or lost; he was just upset that he had poop in his diaper and that I had to clean it and he didn't want to sit still.”

Quarantillo laughs, and while the loss still stings, having his wife and son there for him took a lot of the edge off.

“It definitely gives you some perspective, that there are bigger things in life than winning and losing,” he said. “At the same time, I'm just so competitive, like any fighter is. And that's probably why I've gotten this far. So, of course, in the back of my mind I'm like, oh man, that would've been such a big win and it would've been so cool, but it didn't change anything when it comes to me still trying to be the best dad ever. I'm still trying to do everything I can do for my son, and he’s not at the age yet where he really cares what I do. He loves me just being there for him.”