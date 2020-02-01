Billy Quarantillo Isn't Scared Of The Big Stage

On that night in Washington, D.C., Quarantillo made everything right in a career that has seen more twists and turns than an amusement park ride. But it wasn’t all amusing for the Buffalo native. Far from it. But when he finally got to within punching distance of a goal he had been chasing since he first put on the gloves in 2010, he punched right through it, finishing Kilburn to get himself in the UFC win column for the first time.

And while these moments don’t always live up to what you’ve made them out to be in your head through all the days in the gym and in fights against people no one has ever heard of, Quarantillo, who turned 31 the day after his win, says it was everything he expected.

“It was exactly what I thought it would be,” he said. “I moved to Florida in 2010 and I'm really a big believer in visualizing and writing down your goals. And the goal has always been to be a world champion, but one of those big goals, even before I could start going for that world championship, was to get into the UFC, and not only get to the UFC but to keep winning fights to get to that championship. And I'll definitely never forget the next day how gratifying it felt and how relieved I was, because it could have been a huge bust. There was a little bit of uncertainty there, especially after The Ultimate Fighter. So the next day I hung out with my entire family in DC and they had a big party. We had a bunch of food, we watched the Bills game and we all had a great time and I just got to soak it all in with them. It was all worth it.”

If you’re being objective, it was just another win by a prospect making his debut in the big show. If you’ve got a heart, you had to feel good for “Billy Q,” who had been close to the UFC before, only to fall short. There was the time on The Ultimate Fighter 22, where he went 1-1 but wasn’t called back for the season finale card. Then he comes off the show and beats a fellow TUF vet in Marc Stevens, only to get stopped by Michel Quinones in his next fight on April Fool’s Day in 2016.