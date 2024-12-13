Billy Quarantillo Is Fighting In His Backyard

The featherweight veteran used to be even closer, two blocks away to be exact, when he moved down south – not just for the better weather, but to chase glory as a mixed martial arts fighter. At just 1-1 as an amateur back in 2010, those days were on the horizon, but he was still dreaming big.

“The first apartment I had was two blocks away from Amalie Arena,” said Quarantillo. “And I would literally run by the arena at nighttime while working these s**tty jobs. And I was like, one day I'm going to fight there. I would go to Lightning games and I'd watch them play the Buffalo Sabres. And it's one of those things that I would always envision. And sure enough, here we are. It's a surreal experience. The closer it gets, the more jitters I get because I'm so excited to be there. I just did a tour of the stadium a couple weeks ago and it's a dream come true, and I’ve got to go out there and make the most of it because I don't want to look back on it and say I should have done this or I should have done that. So I'm more than prepared for this opportunity.”

That attitude of leaving it all in the Octagon is shared by his opponent, UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson, and despite “Killer Cub” having just celebrated his 41st birthday last month, Quarantillo is not expecting anything less but a prime opponent hungry to get back in the win column.