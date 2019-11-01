Billy Q Finally Gets His Walkout

“The training doesn’t really feel different,” he said. “Of course, I’m trying to do as much as I’ve done before, but I’m not doing as many private lessons. I still do a few, but not as many. I would say the biggest difference is all the outside stuff. I’m working with different sponsors and new sponsors, which is always good, but it’s a lot of work. I’m also doing a lot more interviews, and making t-shirts and figuring out the ticket situation. So it feels a lot like the other camps, it’s just that there’s a lot more stuff going on, and I’ve asked for it, so I’m excited.”

Quarantillo is also sticking to his usual tradition of supplementing his training at home in Tampa with some out of town work. This time, it was a few days in Long Island to work with his longtime teammate (and fellow UFC fighter) Matt Frevola and the Serra-Longo squad.

“We have a great camp at Gracie Tampa South,” he said. “Real incredible sparring and some high-level pro fighters, but if I can go somewhere for the training camp, I like to. I’ve gone to Team Alpha Male, I’ve gone to Longo’s before, and I’ve even trained in Buffalo a little bit to get some work in. So I like getting different looks, you get that nervous energy of not really knowing the people you’re sparring with, and of course in New York and at Team Alpha Male, there are so many high-level guys.”

If Quarantillo sounds like he has it all together, that would be accurate, a testament to nearly seven years as a pro as well as the stint on TUF 22 under the tutelage of UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. It was in the reality show fishbowl that Quarantillo realized the importance of being able to tell your story.