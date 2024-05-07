Billy Goff Is Willing To Take The Risks

“It poses some different problems in the striking and the grappling, and it changes the way you look at it,” he said. “But there's pros and cons to everything. His face is further away from me, but his body is a lot bigger, so there's a lot more surface area to hit there. His legs are longer, so those are closer. I can get to his hips a lot easier. He can't really get to mine that easily. He's got to come down a lot further. And if he's super tall and skinnier, that means he's not carrying as much muscle.”

In short, Goff is as confident as he’s ever been that he’s going to leave the APEX with his second UFC win. As for the first one, that was one he won’t soon forget, as he traveled to Singapore and halted the highly regarded Kinoshita.

“I definitely got to take it in, and I certainly would've missed a lot of it because it was all moving so fast,” Goff said. “It was such a big moment. But my coach, (Michael) Dexter, kept reminding me, and even when we were in the cage after the fight, he was like, ‘Hey, take this in. You only get it one time. You only get one debut. Absorb all of it. Just absorb the moment.’ So it was really good to have someone saying, ‘Hey, be present right now. Take it all in.’”

It was almost worth the 23-hour flight. Imagine what it would have been like if he lost.