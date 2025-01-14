Billy Elekana | Opportunity Knocked

Originally a war cry, the fa’auma is now more commonly used as a way of expressing excitement or happiness, and on that particular evening last week, it was an acknowledgement to and from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the WWE Universe that each was happy to see the other and excited to see how the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix would soon unfold.
Order UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarkukyan 2
“I didn’t even think of that,” Billy Elekana said when asked about potentially hearing another chorus of “chee hoo” in the brand-new building this weekend as he makes his UFC debut opposite Bogdan Guskov and informed that “The Rock” had belted out a couple there the previous week.
When presented with the idea of splicing last Monday’s fa’auma onto the start of whatever track he chooses for his walkout music on Saturday night at UFC 311, the promotional newcomer’s eyes lit up.
“Let’s go!”
It’s understandable that the 29-year-old hasn’t given much thought to creating a mash-up using Johnson’s moment in the ring from last week because as of Friday morning, he was just another fighter heading to training; venturing to the gym in order to get some work in with his friends and teammates.
When he walked through the door, everything changed.
“It was Friday I found out; Friday morning,” he said with a smile, detailing how he learned that he would be replacing Johnny Waker opposite Guskov this weekend on the first UFC pay-per-view of 2025. “I went in to train Friday morning, open mat, and I walked in and everyone came up to me like, ‘Hey man – we heard the big news!’ and I was like, ‘What big news?’
“Everybody told me, ‘I think you have a shot in the UFC!’”
Just saying the words brought a smile to his face.
“I talked to my coach, talked to my manager, they told me, and I was like, ‘Let’s do it!’
“It’s one of those things where you can’t let an opportunity like this pass,” continued Elekana, who enters on a four-fight winning streak and sporting a 7-1 mark as a professional. “Even if I didn’t get enough time to train or whatever, none of that matters — you have to go in and find a way to win.
“You’ve got to click. You’ve got to be one of the guys that can click and go, and I believe I’m one of those guys.”
How To Watch And Stream UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2
A pro since 2021, Elekana has competed under the LFA and PFL banners, most recently collecting a first-round stoppage win over Jureall Simmons back in July before a bout with Dana White’s Contender Series alum Justin Sumter in November was scuttled when he was forced to withdraw.
Before that, Elekana logged eight amateur appearances, battling Xtreme Couture product Ty Gwerder to a majority decision and earning a split decision win over TUF winner and currently surging welterweight Bryan Battle.
When you combine those experiences with the immense gratitude and sense of calm he feels heading into the weekend, it creates a scenario for Elekana where he believes he’ll be able to showcase his talents and shock the world by getting the better of Guskov on Saturday evening.
MORE UFC 311: Fighters On The Rise | Public Events Schedule
“I’m just filled with gratitude right now,” he began. “I’m fighting the No. 13 guy in the world. I have nothing to lose — nothing to lose. I’m gonna go in and feel completely relaxed, completely loose, as I always am, and I am going to find a way to win this fight.
“It’s just being focused,” answered Elekana when asked about not approaching the weekend with a “just happy to be here” mentality. “I’ve been doing MMA for eight or nine years, so this is nothing new.
“Yes, it’s the biggest promotion in the world, but it’s nothing new, though; a fight is a fight at the end of the day. His mentality versus my mentality. His hard work versus my hard work; that’s all it comes down to. I know he’s a scary guy, but I’m a big Samoan; I can take a punch. The fight is gonna happen how the fight happens.
“I’m ready for this,” he added with a grin. “I think it’s the perfect time for me, too: I’m 29, reaching my prime, and I think this is a perfect opportunity for me. It’s a good fight for me. I’m gonna really figure out who I am in this fight.”
Guskov hasn’t been on the UFC roster long — UFC 311 marks his fourth appearance inside the Octagon — but he’s made an impact already.
WATCH: UFC 311 Countdown | Full Episode
While some of that is down to the fact that people believe he looks like a less tattooed, Uzbekistani version of Anthony “Lionheart” Smith, it’s also that after dropping his own short-notice debut against Top 15 fixture Volkan Oezdemir at the tail end of 2023, the 32-year-old “Czarevitch” dispatched both Zac Pauga and Ryan Spann last year, collecting a Performance of the Night bonus in each fight while running his record to 17-3 overall.
“He’s a monster — everybody knows who this guy is,” Elekana said of Guskov, whom he acknowledged being a fan of and having paid close attention to his last couple outings. “He’s a scary guy, the hardest guy I have ever fought, but I think it will be a good fight.
“I think it will be a good test for me — I get to test myself against a high, high-level fighter, and I’m excited. I’m excited, but I’m even more grateful for the opportunity, the position I’m in, and I’m just ready to go out there and perform.”
When asked to elaborate on his thoughts about the matchup, Elekana cited the work he’s done focusing on his grappling over the last two years as something he sees as critical to the way things play out on Saturday night.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
Not that he’s just going to go out there and look to wrestle Guskov from the jump.
“He has a lot of holes when it comes to the grappling game,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m just gonna grapple this guy — I’m gonna stand with him, for sure — but if the opportunity presents itself, I will take that opportunity.
“I’m gonna sit in there, be patient, but I will try to snipe this guy’s face off. I’m not going to play in there. I’m very sharp with everything I do, very patient, but if this guy leaves me any openings, I will make him pay.
“And if I hit him, he will fall.”
If that happens, expect to hear a lot more chee hoos echoing through the Intuit Dome on Saturday night.