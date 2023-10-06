Bill Algeo Is Right On Course

Algeo’s strength of schedule in those fights is ridiculous. He’s fought a mix of tough veterans and exciting prospects such TJ Brown, Andre Fili, Herbert Burns, Joanderson Brito, Ricardo Ramos, and Ricardo Lamas.

Being offered tough fights against exciting fighters lets Algeo know that the UFC sees him as a certain type of fighter - the type of fighter that gets fans out of their seats and is also talented enough to compete with established forces in the Octagon.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

“It’s simple. I have an entertaining style, I’m not afraid to get hit and to give it back,” Algeo told UFC.com. “That means fans are going to want to watch it and they’ll get clicks so they are going to reward me with other types of fights just like that. I provide a certain level of entertainment.”

This weekend Algeo will face yet another fighter with name value in Hernandez.