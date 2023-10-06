Bill Algeo Is Right On Course

Best Of
It’s easy for fighters to pick up on the type of answers that the media wants to hear in the lead-up to a fight. Featherweight Bill Algeo is a smart guy, and he couldn’t help but let a little sarcasm out when asked about what fans can expect from his UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green bout with Alexander Hernandez.
“Fireworks. Isn’t that what everyone says?” Algeo joked to UFC.com.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Fresh from a Fight of the Night bonus and submission win, Algeo might be joking, but that is exactly what fans are expecting every time “Senor Perfecto” steps into the Octagon. Algeo has already earned two FOTN bonuses and a Performance of the Night bonus in his seven fight UFC career.
Algeo’s strength of schedule in those fights is ridiculous. He’s fought a mix of tough veterans and exciting prospects such TJ Brown, Andre Fili, Herbert Burns, Joanderson Brito, Ricardo Ramos, and Ricardo Lamas.
Being offered tough fights against exciting fighters lets Algeo know that the UFC sees him as a certain type of fighter - the type of fighter that gets fans out of their seats and is also talented enough to compete with established forces in the Octagon.
Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2
“It’s simple. I have an entertaining style, I’m not afraid to get hit and to give it back,” Algeo told UFC.com. “That means fans are going to want to watch it and they’ll get clicks so they are going to reward me with other types of fights just like that. I provide a certain level of entertainment.”
This weekend Algeo will face yet another fighter with name value in Hernandez.
Bill Algeo Taps TJ Brown In Round 2 | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Bill Algeo Taps TJ Brown In Round 2 | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen
/
“Cerrone,” Algeo said when thinking of Hernandez. “The guy that was talking trash and Donald Cerrone knocked him out. That’s what he’s most known for.”
People may think of Hernandez’s shortcoming against Donald Cerrone, but it’s not to be forgotten that Hernandez has always been overflowing with talent and, at featherweight, he’s more dangerous than ever.
READ: The 10 Biggest Fights In October
And while Algeo brought up Hernandez’s bout with Cerrone, he knows that his adversary is going to bring it on Saturday.
“He’s a good athlete, he’s tough and he’s a name,” Algeo said. “He’s been in the UFC a whole lot longer than I have been. He’s been one of the guys I have been watching before I ever thought I was going to get into the UFC, so I’m excited to get that W next to that fight.”
Beating Hernandez would make it two wins in a row for Algeo, and while he hopes that he’ll eventually get to compete with the featherweight top 15, as long as he keeps winning, he’s confident that he’ll get there.
WATCH: All Free Fights From UFC 294 Athletes
“It just means that I’m doing the right things. I’ve had victories before, and I’ve had losses before. A victory is another notch on the belt,” Algeo said. “Like I said, Hernandez is a name and he’s been around the game for a while. It just means to stay the course and keep doing what you’re doing because it’s working.”
In order to get an emphatic win over Hernandez and impress enough to earn a post-fight bonus, he knows he’ll have to be right in Hernandez’s face and beat him with the tools we’ve seen Algeo use to beat other skilled featherweights.
“My style. My range. My intelligence,” Algeo said. “I’ve dealt with these short, little, stocky, explosive guys pretty much my whole career, so I’m used to seeing that. I match up very well with those guys.
“A bunch of punches, kicks, knees, and elbows. We’ll both be hitting each other, and I’ll be hitting him quite a lot. I’ve got a bunch of significant strikes per minute, but I don’t care about stats; I care about being busy. Touch him up, touch him up, find what’s open and then, hopefully, one of them sleeps him.”
UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 7, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!