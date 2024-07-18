Bill Algeo: Building A Bright Future

The business owner and father of two spends most of his time at home taking care of his two boys, Landon Joseph and Liam, or running his own Muay Thai Boxing Academy, Algeo MMA. As a result, Algeo loses track of time on just how quickly his UFC fights are approaching on his calendar.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“Sometimes my teammates have to remind me a little bit,” Algeo said. “For instance, the last fight, I know people aren’t going to believe this, but I kind of forgot who I was fighting up until the week before. My one coach, Malik, said, ‘Oh, I was watching Kyle Nelson videos the other day,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Is he in the UFC?’ He looked at me funny and I was like, ‘Is he a 55er? I think I heard of that guy’s name before.’ I just totally blanked out because I have so much going on with the business, with the kids. Training is training to me but it’s good to just say, ‘Hey, let’s focus on this guy. Business isn’t going anywhere; family isn’t going anywhere. Let’s get this win.’”