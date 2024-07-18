Bill Algeo: Building A Bright Future

Free Fight
If you met Bill Algeo on the streets of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, there’s a chance you could walk away without knowing he’s an established, nine-fight UFC veteran.
The business owner and father of two spends most of his time at home taking care of his two boys, Landon Joseph and Liam, or running his own Muay Thai Boxing Academy, Algeo MMA. As a result, Algeo loses track of time on just how quickly his UFC fights are approaching on his calendar.
“Sometimes my teammates have to remind me a little bit,” Algeo said. “For instance, the last fight, I know people aren’t going to believe this, but I kind of forgot who I was fighting up until the week before. My one coach, Malik, said, ‘Oh, I was watching Kyle Nelson videos the other day,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Is he in the UFC?’ He looked at me funny and I was like, ‘Is he a 55er? I think I heard of that guy’s name before.’ I just totally blanked out because I have so much going on with the business, with the kids. Training is training to me but it’s good to just say, ‘Hey, let’s focus on this guy. Business isn’t going anywhere; family isn’t going anywhere. Let’s get this win.’”
While fighting in the Octagon isn’t Algeo’s top priority, “Senor Perfecto” is more eager than ever to continue climbing the ranks of the UFC featherweight division, with setting up a good future for his kids at the forefront of his inspiration.
“Your priorities change, your sleep schedule changes, obviously, but I’m not just making money for myself now, so I can buy fancy things and that kind of stuff,” Algeo said. “I’m setting up a future for the boys… It’s cool memories at the end of the day. They get to see me on TV and it feels good.
“I’m slowly climbing up the ranks and collecting more and more bonus checks, so I’d like to continue climbing up the ranks and continue getting bonus checks. Overall, I’m happy. I can’t complain at all.”
For someone who wants to collect more bonus checks, Algeo couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba. This Saturday, Algeo will kick off the main card against Dooho Choi, who etched his name in UFC history for his fight with Cub Swanson, which was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing in 2022.
“I’m super jealous of his fight with Cub Swanson going into the Hall of Fame,” Algeo said. “If we could pull something out like that this weekend, I would be very happy for both me and him. We know what the fans want, we know what we’re here to do. Man, if we can etch ourselves in the history books even more, that’s cool, that’s an all-around dub.”
The last time Algeo and Choi stepped into the Octagon, they faced the same opponent, Kyle Nelson, and went home with strange outcomes. For Algeo, a controversial stoppage ended what could’ve been a three-fight win streak had he gone on to get his hand raised.
“It is what it is,” Algeo said. “I’m not mad at the referee or anything like that. I was doing the chicken dance a little, but I came to. [The referee] was being a little more cautious than he needed to be, but, at the end of the day it’s a fight and his job is to protect the fighters, so I’m not mad at it.”
Choi walked away with a majority draw, but he and Algeo believe “The Korean Superboy” was the sure winner.
“Dooho Choi, obviously he hasn’t been too active the last couple of years, but he did fight the guy I just lost to, beat him, even though it was a draw,” Algeo said. “So, I get this win back and it’s a nice little refresh button and we keep things moving like they have been going.”
As for their fight on Saturday at the UFC APEX, fans can expect fireworks. Algeo and Choi have 23 finishes between the two of them, and with Algeo eyeing another performance bonus, and Choi expecting a “perfect” victory, a 24th could be on the horizon.
“He’s very dangerous in the first six to seven minutes,” Algeo said. “After that, it’s all me. So, if I’m him, I’m trying to take me out in the first six minutes. I might be trying to do the same thing to him so that’s just going to bring an awesome fight for the spectators, in my opinion.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
