Bilal Hasan Is Ready To Shine On The Big Stage

Some fight bookings just make sense, and when Bilal Hasan’s name was added to the fight card for Polymarket UFC 334, it seemed like a perfect match.
The flashy flyweight newcomer has already given UFC fans a glimpse of his spectacular fighting style – and his infectious personality – thanks to his Performance of the Night-winning knockout on his UFC debut at UFC Shanghai back in August. Now “The IndoNinja” gets his first UFC assignment on U.S. soil at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 14.
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After landing in NYC, Hasan hot-footed it over to join UFC.com for a pre-fight chat and was still bubbling with enthusiasm at being in the “City That Never Sleeps”.
“God, it's so surreal,” he said. “I just came from my flight. I was in the back of the car, just feeling the energy from Times Square. I rolled down the windows and kind of just looked out. It's just a true privilege to be in this situation, and I'm just trying to enjoy fight week, every second that I can, because it goes by really quick.”
That sentiment is completely understandable, given that Hasan’s career seems to have been spent playing out at 2x speed. A spectacular run of wins saw him work his way into championship contention at the respected Cage Fury Fighting Championships promotion. In September 2024 he captured their flyweight title with the only submission win of his career, then proceeded to knock out three fighters in a row as he rattled off a hat-trick of spectacular title defenses in 2025.
“I gained all the experience that I needed from my regional professional career, and I also made the mistakes in a sense too,” said Hasan. “And so, yeah, I’m just meant to be here, and I really wouldn't be here without my eight fights in CFFC.”
WATCH: Bilal Hasan Debut Highlights | UFC Shanghai
That eight-fight run earned him a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series earlier this year, and his 45-second knockout of Mridul Saikia at Meta APEX saw him earn his first UFC contract.
He didn’t have to wait long for his debut as, just 18 days later, he was on the other side of the world in Shanghai, China, where he knocked out Nilson Rojas in the second round to announce his arrival in the UFC flyweight division.
Now, after a whirlwind start to his UFC career, Hasan has spent the last two-and-a-half months prepping for this weekend’s fight. It’s still a short turnaround, but for Hasan, it was an ideal timeframe to keep his momentum going while allowing for a little recovery time.
“I think it was the exact time we needed, just to let my body heal a little bit and almost just enjoy the fruits of my labor a little bit,” he said. “But I think, after two weeks of enjoying that, I was like, ‘OK, what's next?’ And of course, [this is] perfect. The UFC came with an offer, we accepted it, and here we are, opening up the main card for one of the biggest fights of the year. I'm just very excited and very grateful to be in this position.”
That gratitude comes from knowing the uniqueness of his situation as he embarks on his UFC journey. Just one fight into his UFC career, he’s already receiving opportunities that normally come after an athlete has fully established themselves on the big stage.
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“I'm just a true fan of this sport, and I haven't really seen the UFC push an athlete this much. It's absolutely insane,” he admitted. ”So, like I said, I'm grateful, and I'm in a very unique position, so I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as possible. It's only my second UFC fight, but I feel so at home, like I'm meant to be here, and opening up the main card once again.
“I might be biting my tongue here in a bit, but I’ve never main evented before. But man, opening up a main card and kind of getting that ball rolling for the rest of the card, it's pretty cool. It's a true privilege.”
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In a sport that is so serious and carries so much danger, Hasan stands out as someone who genuinely seems to love competing. He fights with a smile on his face, and he loves being able to entertain the crowd.
Nowhere was that more evident than in his Octagon debut, when he enjoyed a dream debut in Shanghai. Now he gets the chance to kick things up a gear when he faces Luis Gurule at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” on Saturday night. Hasan’s gameplan for the night is straightforward: win the fight in spectacular fashion, then issue a callout for his next potential opponent.
“I was like, ‘How can I top fighting August 29, on Michael Jackson's birthday, and then getting a highlight-reel KO?’ And I was like, ‘You know what, this might be it!’ Opening up the main card for UFC 334 in Madison Square Garden, this might have to top that,” he said. “It’s such a perfect time to come into the flyweight division. I think it's been the most exciting right now, and what a perfect time for me to come in. And so, as of right now, I've got my eyes set on Luis, November 14… But I do have someone in mind right after. We always have to call our shot on what's next, and I plan to go out there and get another extraordinary highlight performance and a performance bonus and then call my shot once again.”
The UFC matchmakers have positioned Hasan perfectly on the fight card, with the 25-year-old’s high-energy walkout the very first thing fans will see as they tune in to watch the main card. And when he steps through the gate, he’ll look to steal the show with another spectacular display.
“I think this is just what I'm meant to do,” he said. “I think I'm meant to put on exciting performances. Like I said, at the end of the day, I'm a bit more of a casual fan. I love being entertained, and I also love entertaining. So this is perfect for me.
“The UFC knows what they're doing with me, and I know what I'm doing. I think it's just the perfect kind of mix.”
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.