Bilal Hasan Is Ready To Shine On The Big Stage

“I might be biting my tongue here in a bit, but I’ve never main evented before. But man, opening up a main card and kind of getting that ball rolling for the rest of the card, it's pretty cool. It's a true privilege.”

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In a sport that is so serious and carries so much danger, Hasan stands out as someone who genuinely seems to love competing. He fights with a smile on his face, and he loves being able to entertain the crowd.

Nowhere was that more evident than in his Octagon debut, when he enjoyed a dream debut in Shanghai. Now he gets the chance to kick things up a gear when he faces Luis Gurule at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” on Saturday night. Hasan’s gameplan for the night is straightforward: win the fight in spectacular fashion, then issue a callout for his next potential opponent.

“I was like, ‘How can I top fighting August 29, on Michael Jackson's birthday, and then getting a highlight-reel KO?’ And I was like, ‘You know what, this might be it!’ Opening up the main card for UFC 334 in Madison Square Garden, this might have to top that,” he said. “It’s such a perfect time to come into the flyweight division. I think it's been the most exciting right now, and what a perfect time for me to come in. And so, as of right now, I've got my eyes set on Luis, November 14… But I do have someone in mind right after. We always have to call our shot on what's next, and I plan to go out there and get another extraordinary highlight performance and a performance bonus and then call my shot once again.”