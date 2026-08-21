Bilal Hasan Is Here To Impress And Enjoy The Journey Along The Way

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Hasan, whose parents immigrated from Indonesia to Hawaii (where Hasan was born) before moving to Washington, went into the fight with sky-high expectations. Unbeaten through nine professional fights, including seven knockouts and four title-fight victories under the Cage Fury FC banner, Hasan was the biggest favorite in the show’s history.

Forty-five seconds into the bout, Hasan surpassed expectations, prompting White to keep him in town for an extra day to work with UFC’s digital teams and start the promotion cycle. It’s a lot of attention to give someone yet to make his debut and a spotlight not often awarded to a flyweight, but Hasan has it, and he understands the special opportunity at hand.

RECAP: Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results

“It's a big stage,” he said. “The pressure is truly a privilege, and I'm just grateful every second. Even when I’m doing the weight cut and all the sacrifice, and even when I'm training, and I'm getting the shit beat out of me, I'm just grateful to just be in this position, man.”

That mindset is a trained one for Hasan, who grew up competing for Team USA in taekwondo at the junior level. Although he has yet to lose as a professional mixed martial artist, his amateur experience combined with the taekwondo circuit has Hasan as prepared as possible to start his UFC tenure.