Biggest UFC Title Fight Upsets

Matt Serra winning The Ultimate Fighter was must-see television. Little did we know that Serra had something even more entertaining in store for fans at UFC 69 when he faced welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Serra pulled off one of the craziest upsets to ever happen in UFC history, he knocked out the Canadian superstar in the first round. The Toyota Center in Houston went wild as they tried to wrap their minds around what had just taken place in front of them.

RELATED: Matt Serra Inducted Into The UFC Hall Of Fame

It’s a moment that will live on every UFC highlight reel for the rest of time and reminded us that any man or woman can win on any day.

Chris Weidman defeats Anderson Silva

UFC 162 – July 6, 2013