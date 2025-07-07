BIGGEST UFC AUCTION EVER FEATURING RARE COLLECTIBLES, SIGNED & EVENT USED ITEMS

Created by acclaimed artist Dan Medina, this unique showpiece features an exclusive design and finish, ensuring it is the only one of its kind that will ever be produced. Celebrating one of the most popular competitors of all time, Chuck Liddell is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion who, over a career span of two decades, is credited as an integral part of MMAbreaking into mainstream sports and entertainment culture.

Known as "The Iceman”, Liddell achieved a 16–7 fight record in UFC, and his trademark explosiveness saw him register 13 of his wins by way of knockout – establishing his legacy as a fan-favorite around the world.

This one-of-a-kind sculpture is mounted on a distinctive granite base with a gold center strip and is adorned with approximately 14 carats of diamonds set into a UFC Championship belt design.Crafted using the meticulous lost-wax bronze casting process, it is a masterpiece that has been polished to a lustrous finish by skilled stonemasons, further increasing its scarcity and craftsmanship.

