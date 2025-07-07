BIGGEST UFC AUCTION EVER FEATURING RARE COLLECTIBLES, SIGNED & EVENT USED ITEMS

To celebrate American Independence Day, UFC Collectibles has launched its biggest auction ever, featuring fight-worn and event-used memorabilia from the likes of UFC 316, UFC 317, UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley and UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr.
Exclusive and rare items have been brought together for the first time, all for one explosive drop, starting on the 4th of July, giving fans the opportunity to own unique items from four massive 2025 fight cards. Additionally, never-before-seen collectibles are being made available, including a one-of-one sculpture celebrating UFC Hall of Famer, “The Iceman”, Chuck Liddell.
Below, preview some of the exciting items that will be featured at auction for the very first time.
Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell, Blue Diamond 1/1 Sculpture
Created by acclaimed artist Dan Medina, this unique showpiece features an exclusive design and finish, ensuring it is the only one of its kind that will ever be produced. Celebrating one of the most popular competitors of all time, Chuck Liddell is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion who, over a career span of two decades, is credited as an integral part of MMAbreaking into mainstream sports and entertainment culture.
Known as "The Iceman”, Liddell achieved a 16–7 fight record in UFC, and his trademark explosiveness saw him register 13 of his wins by way of knockout – establishing his legacy as a fan-favorite around the world.
This one-of-a-kind sculpture is mounted on a distinctive granite base with a gold center strip and is adorned with approximately 14 carats of diamonds set into a UFC Championship belt design.Crafted using the meticulous lost-wax bronze casting process, it is a masterpiece that has been polished to a lustrous finish by skilled stonemasons, further increasing its scarcity and craftsmanship.
UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2
Held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, UFC 316 saw Merab Dvalishvili continue to stake his claim as the best bantamweight of all time. By submitting “Suga” Sean O’Malley to retain his title, the champion secured his 13th straight victory. Now, fans can secure an official fight issued jersey, signed by “The Machine” himself from this historic occasion. Items also available from this event include a Kayla Harrison signed fight issued jersey (front signature) and a Joshua Van signed fight issued hoodie.
UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira
Ilia Topuria continued his meteoric rise at UFC 317 by knocking out Charles Oliveira to claim the UFC lightweight title. In an incredible performance by “El Matador”, he delivered an earlybut devastating right hook to extend his undefeated record to 17-0. A moment that will go down in history can now be shared with one lucky bidder, who can become the proud owner of an official fight issued jersey from this blockbuster night. Other items from UFC 317 include an Alexandre Pantoja signed fight issued jersey, as well as event-used red and blue corner stools.
UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley
An exciting co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick saw the former two-time UFC Women's Strawweight Champion climb further up the UFC flyweight rankings. Held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Namajunas ended a four-fight win streak for Maverick by unanimous decision, delivering an impressive left hook in the final round of an intense and even match up. To celebrate, fans can now bid to win her fight issued jersey from the night, which has been authentically signed.
UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr.
At UFC Baku, in his native Azerbaijan, Nazim Sadykhov delivered an impressive win to best Nikolas Motta in a hotly fought contest. Both athletes delivered offensive displays, but it was Sadykhov who managed to draw an end to the contest after unleashing a series of strikes in the second round. One of the most exciting fights of the year so far is now celebrated at auction with this fight issued jersey which has been signed by Sadykhov himself.
UFC Collectibles (run by Memento Exclusives under license of UFC), is the trusted source for official UFC memorabilia, offering fans exclusive access to everything from fight-worn items to signed pictures, title belts and gloves. Through the Independence Day Auction, collectors can now get their hands on unique pieces of memorabilia that have never been made available before!
Fans can visit ufccollectibles.com now to register, with bidding on pieces of UFC history beginning on July 4th and running until July 25th 2025.