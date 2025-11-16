The Bigger Picture | VeChain UFC 322

Every time the UFC ventures to Madison Square Garden, something special happens, and Saturday night was no different as VeChain UFC 322 delivered some breathtaking performances and victories that bring all-time status to the fore.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
Make Space In The Pantheon for Makhachev
Islam Makhachev is the new UFC welterweight champion after dominating Jack Della Maddalena in Saturday night’s main event, orchestrating a masterful performance to sweep the scorecards, earn his 16th consecutive victory inside the Octagon, and become the 11th athlete to hold UFC titles in two weight classes.
The 34-year-old is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport and now stands amongst the best to ever compete in the sport. Depending on how this welterweight reign goes, we might have to start having “Greatest of All Time” conversations because after setting all the championship records at lightweight, he looked even better in his maiden voyage in the 170-pound weight class.
Makhachev was in control from the jump, attacking Della’s lead leg and timing takedowns so expertly that he had the champion on the canvas before he could even think to react most of the time. The Australian deserves top marks for his defensive awareness in those situations, but it was clear from the rip that he had no answers for Makhachev, who looked big, strong, and healthy in his first fight at welterweight. As he continues to settle into his new surroundings, the new champion is only going to get more dialed in and more comfortable with the weight cut, which will only make him more dangerous going forward.
UFC 322 REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Winners
While “G.O.A.T.” discussions and making ranked lists aren’t my favorite, what I will say about Makhachev and his place in the pantheon is this:
He thrived in what has historically been one of the best weight classes in the sport, ascending to the throne and setting the record for the most consecutive successful title defenses before relinquishing the belt to move up a division and chase another title. He won said second belt by defeating a champion that was previously undefeated in the UFC and riding an 18-fight winning streak overall, and he did it by making that individual look like he didn’t belong in there with him.
He's the best lightweight in UFC history and looked even better in his first appearance at welterweight, where a collection of fascinating challengers is waiting to take aim, which means we get more points of reference for this discussion or debate in the coming year.
This could get very interesting in 2026.
Welterweight Is Must-See TV
Even before Makhachev claimed the throne, the welterweight division got shaken up on Saturday’s main card as both Carlos Prates and Michael Morales registered impactful stoppage wins.
Prates taunted Leon Edwards for wrestling and grappling in the opening round, goading the former champion into standing with him early in the second, where the Fighting Nerds representative uncorked a left hand that sent Edwards to the Shadow Realm. After suffering his first UFC loss earlier in the year, “The Nightmare” has now earned consecutive stoppage wins and may claim a place in the Top 5 when the rankings are updated early in the week.
In the next fight, Morales showed that he’s the genuine article by blowing through Sean Brady in less than five minutes. Dispatching tenured but slipping talents Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns in his last two fights showed the 26-year-old was an emerging threat, but bouncing Brady was the indicator that he has fully emerged and might be the most logical choice as the first to challenge Makhachev for the title.
RELATED: Morales Post-Fight Interview | Prates Post-Fight Interview
As if these two showing out wasn’t enough, Saturday’s fight card in Doha, Qatar, features another pivotal pairing in the 170-pound weight class, as former champ Belal Muhammad takes on Ian Machado Garry. Add in unbeaten contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, who is working his way back following the knee injury that cost him his shot at the title earlier this year, and Kamaru Usman, who is now the former champion four times removed, and you’ve got a wealth of options for how to line everyone up and sort things out.
If Makhachev really isn’t looking to compete again until June, pick his first challenge and allow him ample time to prepare, and then line the rest of these cats up against one another and let them get after it. There are a ton of interesting stylistic options and room for names we might not be thinking about right now to potentially work their way into the mix, too, so break out the markets and the whiteboard and start mapping this thing out.
One small, but maybe unpopular request: don’t have Makhachev fight Ilia Topuria; at least not yet. They’re each at the head of exciting divisions with plenty of options, and they both just rose to their respective thrones in their last outings. Let them defend their titles a time or two, and then we can revisit the possibility if they’re both still champions and interested in facing one another.
Shevchenko’s Brilliance Is Unmatched
Valentina Shevchenko is one of the best fighters of all time, period.
The reigning, two-time flyweight champion pitched a shutout against two-time strawweight queen Zhang Weili in the VeChain UFC 322 co-main event, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards to collect her second successful title defense this year, her ninth such result across her two reigns, and her 11th UFC championship fight victory in total, which tied Amanda Nunes for the most ever.
Some will want to point to the obvious size difference between the two competitors, which surely played a factor, but also does a disservice to the technical mastery and deep arsenal of weapons “Bullet” has at her disposal and displayed on Saturday night. Yes, she was the bigger, stronger athlete, but she’s also a brilliant striker who picked her shots well and hurt the speedier Zhang to the body multiple times while also showing excellent skills on the canvas.
She formulates excellent game plans, sticks to them, and knows how to win, eschewing everything else in favor of pursuing the victory. Sometimes that leads to dominant grappling like we saw against Zhang, which may not be the most exciting, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive.
What makes the 37-year-old’s case for all-time status unassailable (at least in my eyes) is that she did extremely well at bantamweight before relocating to the flyweight division, beating ex-Strikeforce champ Sarah Kaufman, former UFC titleholder Holly Holm, and future champ Julianna Pena, with both of her losses to Amanda Nunes coming in competitive fights where she was out-sized, but not out-skilled.
Shevchenko is 26-4-1 for her career, and she avenged two of those setbacks in championship bouts, defeating Liz Carmouche in her second flyweight defense and Alexa Grasso to close out their trilogy last year. She has fresh challengers at the ready in Natalia Silva and Erin Blanchfield, plus the possibility is always there for a move back to bantamweight and another shot at gold there.
But given the totality of what she’s accomplished, I don’t know that Shevchenko needs a second title to merit a place in the pantheon alongside Makhachev and the other luminaries in the sport’s history. She’s one of the five best female fighters ever, and she’s not four or five, and standing in that kind of rarified company with the collection of records and accolades she has is more than enough to merit all-time status in my books.
Quick Hitters
Benoît Saint Denis continued to settle into his place in the lightweight division and reminded everyone that he’s an all-action competitor with his 16-second knockout win over Beneil Dariush. France’s “God of War” got close to challenging for championship gold last year before consecutive losses moved him back in the queue, but consecutive wins this year have him creeping into the Top 10, where an abundance of matchups with explosive potential are available to him.
OCTAGON INTERVIEWS : BSD | Kyle Daukaus | Islam Makhachev
Bo Nickal showed his continued development and glimpses of his upside in New York City, dominating Rodolfo Vieira before knocking him stiff with a left high kick midway through the third round. Nickal said he wants to compete more than twice a year, and honestly, that’s what he needs at this juncture of his career, as he turns 30 in January and middleweight is as deep as it has been in years.
Erin Blanchfield made a statement on Saturday night, earning her second submission win in as many appearances at Madison Square Garden, catching a choke during a scramble in the closing moments of the second round of her fight with Tracy Cortez. “Cold Blooded” has an outstanding case for a championship opportunity next time out, having earned back-to-back Top 10 wins and eight of nine since arriving in the UFC.
Kyle Daukaus earned two wins during his first tour of duty with the UFC. This past weekend, the Philadelphia product picked up his second win in the last four months with a 50-second submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert. He’s fighting with such confidence and maturity now that he’s established himself as a dark horse to track in the middleweight division in 2026.
Fatima Kline picked up her third win of the year and likely a spot in the rankings with a unanimous decision win over Angela Hill. The 25-year-old “Archangel” turned in a complete effort and has all the makings of a future champion in the 115-pound weight class, as her striking continues to evolve and become more consistent, to go along with her outstanding grappling.
FANATICS PODCAST: About Last Fight Talks To New Welterweight Chamo Islam Makhachev
Baisangur Susurkaev scored a walk-off knockout win over Eric McConico early in the night in New York City, connecting with a right hand that made the MMA Lab product faceplant into the canvas. There are still moments where the 24-year-old is too carefree, too unfocused in the Octagon, and eventually someone could make him pay for that playfulness, but for now, he’s clearly one of the top prospects in the division, and it will be fascinating to see how quickly he’s able to climb the ranks in the 185-pound weight class.
One Last Thing
Massive shout-out to Ethyn Ewing, who stepped in for Cody Haddon opposite Malcolm Wellmaker on Thursday afternoon and then handed the highly regarded prospect the first loss of his career. At no point did Ewing look out of his depths or overwhelmed by the moment, not to mention that he never looked like he took the fight on two days’ notice.
There are a lot of folks out there right now offering the 27-year-old from California the Shaquille O’Neal apology right now — “I wasn’t really familiar with your game.” — and even more than are anxious to see what he can do for an encore after a stellar debut showing at Madison Square Garden.
See you again after UFC 323.
Miss you, TG.
Don't miss a moment of VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, live from Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, New York. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.