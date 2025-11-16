The Bigger Picture | VeChain UFC 322

In the next fight, Morales showed that he’s the genuine article by blowing through Sean Brady in less than five minutes. Dispatching tenured but slipping talents Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns in his last two fights showed the 26-year-old was an emerging threat, but bouncing Brady was the indicator that he has fully emerged and might be the most logical choice as the first to challenge Makhachev for the title.

As if these two showing out wasn’t enough, Saturday’s fight card in Doha, Qatar, features another pivotal pairing in the 170-pound weight class, as former champ Belal Muhammad takes on Ian Machado Garry. Add in unbeaten contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, who is working his way back following the knee injury that cost him his shot at the title earlier this year, and Kamaru Usman, who is now the former champion four times removed, and you’ve got a wealth of options for how to line everyone up and sort things out.

If Makhachev really isn’t looking to compete again until June, pick his first challenge and allow him ample time to prepare, and then line the rest of these cats up against one another and let them get after it. There are a ton of interesting stylistic options and room for names we might not be thinking about right now to potentially work their way into the mix, too, so break out the markets and the whiteboard and start mapping this thing out.

One small, but maybe unpopular request: don’t have Makhachev fight Ilia Topuria; at least not yet. They’re each at the head of exciting divisions with plenty of options, and they both just rose to their respective thrones in their last outings. Let them defend their titles a time or two, and then we can revisit the possibility if they’re both still champions and interested in facing one another.

Shevchenko’s Brilliance Is Unmatched

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the best fighters of all time, period.