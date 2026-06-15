The Bigger Picture | UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 started as an idea casually tossed out by President Donald Trump and evolved into a historic night on the South Lawn of the White House. The star-studded card was saddled with massive expectations, yet somehow still managed to exceed them, and the way it all ended was straight out of a Hollywood movie.
Sunday night was one of the most entertaining nights in UFC history — the first time that an entire card featured KO or TKO finishes — leaving us plenty to unpack, so let’s get into it, shall we?
A Dream Realized
UFC FREEDOM 250 REWIND: Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners
Justin Gaethje long maintained that his career would feel incomplete if he was unable to win the undisputed lightweight title.
He doesn’t have to worry about that feeling anymore.
Gaethje authored one of the most thrilling and emotional title wins in recent memory to close out UFC Freedom 250, rallying from the brink of being finished to force Ilia Topuria to retire on his stool after the fourth round. In an instant, Gaethje went from one of the best to never win the undisputed title to the man that handed Topuria his first loss and the best lightweight in the world, and he did it in classic Gaethje fashion.
The 37-year-old came sharp, getting the better of the exchanges in the first round, but Topuria marched forward undeterred. In the second, the champion had Gaethje on the ropes, roasting him to the body and chasing him to the canvas to hunt for submissions. Gaethje defended well, and when Topuria looked winded to start the third round, the American went to work.
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By the time the third round ended, Topuria was a bloody mess, and the doctor was called in to check on him. The fight continued, but Gaethje was unrelenting, battering him further, leaving him lumped and leaking, punctuating the close of a dominant round with a crushing knee to the ribs while Topuria was on his knees. When “El Madator” returned to his corner, his corner stopped the fight and Gaethje began to celebrate.
He was already headed for the Hall of Fame, but this win changes things much in the same way Dirk Nowitzki winning an NBA title in Dallas permanently altered the way he’s remembered. It takes Gaethje to a different tier in the pantheon and solidifies his standing as one of the greatest lightweights of all time. From a personal standpoint, I cannot imagine the satisfaction with comes from proving everyone wrong and accomplishing that one remaining goal that felt like it might escape your clutches.
Also, while Gaethje joked about his skin being different and his genetic makeup playing a big part in his win, I really do think we need to talk about what this dude is made of, literally and figuratively. There was barely a scratch on his face despite taking several big shots, but more impressive than that is Gaethje’s uncanny ability to navigate these punishing moments, sit in the corner for a minute, and then be ready to get back out there and go hard again.
He really is built different, and it helped him produce one of the most incredible title-fight moments in recent memory.
WATCH: Justin Gaethje Post-Fight Interview
A Dream Shattered, A Dream Rematch on Tap?
There was a great deal of attention paid to Alex Pereira’s quest to become the first three-division champion in UFC history heading into Sunday’s event, but Ciryl Gane made sure to put all of that to bed relatively quickly, dispatching “Poatan” in the second round to claim the interim UFC heavyweight title for a second time.
Gane was always going to be the quicker of the two, and that showed in the opening round, but he found the power shots that shifted the course of the fight as well. His movement kept Pereira from landing anything of real substance, and when he stuck the two-division champion with a sharp jab that wobbled him, Gane swarmed the Brazilian in search of the finish. While Pereira survived the first onslaught, he couldn’t avoid his fate.
As much as this was Gane denying Pereira a history-making win, it was also a statement effort from “Bon Gamin.” The diversity of his attacks, his unmatched athleticism and fluidity for someone his size, and the overall success he’s had makes him an absolute menace for just about anyone in the division. With his claiming the interim title for a second time, a rematch with Tom Aspinall will hopefully come together later this year.
WATCH: Ciryl Gane Stops Alex Pereira In Round 2, Wins Interim Heavyweight Title
Gane suggested Paris in September, which feels unlikely, but a second meeting between the two in the fall or winter feels like it has to happen. There is serious unfinished business between them and genuine tensions given how things ended last time, but the way things were going before the eye poke combined with how sharp Gane looked on Sunday ratchet up the intrigue in that fight as well.
Big time heavyweight fights don’t come around all that often, but when they do, there is a magnetic pull to them that draws in more than just the standard, loyal audience. A rematch between Aspinall and Gane has that kind of potential; here’s hoping we get to see it before the year is out.
Is Bo Nickal Ready to Make a Run?
Sunday night was the start of Year 4 in the UFC for Bo Nickal, and as solid as he had been overall, I went into his fight with Kyle Daukaus wondering if we were going to see something that made me believe he was going to live up to the intense hype that accompanied his arrival in the UFC. For the first time, I’m officially in the camp that believes Nickal can become a top-5 middleweight, if not more, because he blew through Daukaus and is clearly developing into a well-rounded mixed martial artist.
The scoop double-leg he hit on Daukaus early in the fight was both textbook and impressive, a combination of timing and power, and he did well to land what he could from inside the Philadelphia-native’s guard before getting stood up. Once they were back in the feet, Nickal just missed with a front kick up the middle before connecting with the left-right combination that put Daukaus on the canvas and covering up.
Middleweight is in an interesting space right now, with a number of veterans either relocating or reaching the twilight of their days as ranked fighters while the ascending set features a few more well-rounded competitors, creating some interesting opportunities for Nickal in both the immediate and short-range. We can all agree that the matchup with Reinier de Ridder last year was “too much, too soon” and not just because he lost — RDR was a two-division champion in ONE Championship, had way more experience than Nickal, and is a legitimate Top 10 fighter — but a date with someone in the 11-15 range in the rankings feels reasonable after Sunday’s flawless effort. From there, I can see a world where the right matchups and further development carry Nickal into contention in the next 12-18 months.
WATCH: Bo Nickal Post-Fight Interview
His wrestling and grappling are always going to be his chief weapons, but Nickal’s striking is clearly improving at a rapid rate. Everyone raves about his strength and deceptive physicality, making him a fascinating fighter to keep close eyes on in the shifting 185-pound landscape.
Quick Hitters
Sean O’Malley got back to his fight-finishing ways with a second-round stoppage win over Aiemann Zahabi, hitting a salute as he sent the French-Canadian crashing to the canvas. Not only was the win another signature moment for “Suga,” but more importantly, it ensured he remains front-and-center in the bantamweight title picture. This was the kind of statement effort O’Malley needed in order to silence any whispers about his standing in the division, the opportunities that come his way, and his abilities inside the Octagon.
O’Malley is still a marksman and did his part on Sunday night; now he just has to hope things shake out his way. If and, likely, when champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili run it back, O’Malley will be front row sporting a “Team Yan” shirt hoping the two can rekindle their rivalry with gold hanging in the balance.
Josh Hokit looked fast and dangerous throughout his fight with Derrick Lewis, battering the UFC’s all-time knockout leader on the way to securing his third win of the year, fourth win since joining the roster in November, and 10th consecutive victory to begin his MMA career. While there was a moment where his inexperience bubbled up — he had Lewis dead to rights in an armbar but didn’t know how to finish the hold — the 28-year-old still mowed down the longest tenured fighter in the division to cement his standing as a legitimate top-5 talent.
WATCH: Josh Hokit Post-Fight Interview
Hokit hasn’t made many friends within the division with his antics, so finding him another dance partner shouldn’t be difficult, but from a performance standpoint, he’s at the point where one more win over someone positioned ahead of him in the rankings — and there aren’t many people ahead of him — will put him in range for a championship opportunity.
Mauricio Ruffy delivered another striking clinic on Sunday, slowly finding his range and timing before opening up and putting away Michael Chandler with a smorgasbord of attacks to collect his second stoppage win of the year. This was the way most anticipated the fight would go, and while Ruffy gets full marks for his efforts, the performance didn’t really do anything to answer the questions that will continue to follow the talented Brazilian until he faces another opponent willing and able to get inside and force him to wrestle. Staying at range with this man is a colossal mistake — he’s too smooth, too quick, too creative — and he showed that again on Sunday, but now we need to see Ruffy in a matchup with someone that has some sandpaper in their toolbox again.
What’s Mateusz Gamrot up to in the fall? Or what about the gentleman that kicked off the night in Washington?
Diego Lopes deciding “enough is enough,” smashing the chaos button and chasing down a finish against Steve Garcia was a thoroughly entertaining way to open the show, but now I hope we get to see something different from the beloved Brazilian.
Lopes is stuck in championship purgatory as long as Alexander Volkanovski sits on the featherweight throne, and he’s expressed an interest in moving to lightweight. As much as I dislike the idea of him derailing Garcia’s momentum and then bouncing to a new division, it’s the correct move before there are far more interesting matchups for him a lightweight right now than there are at featherweight.
A matchup with Ruffy would be electric, but you could stick Lopes in there with anyone in the rankings and it would be a good time. However, if Movsar Evloev gets his shot at Volkanovski and wins, Lopes can come back for a third title fight. For now, keep him away from featherweight hopefuls and let him brings some additional intrigue to the lightweight ranks.
One Last Thing
I just want to give a quick shoutout to everyone behind the scenes on these UFC events that put some much time, effort, and focus into making them what they are. This was a massive undertaking in every way, and it looked incredible both in terms of the setup and the production. Each and every person that had a hand it making it happen deserves a round of applause.
We don’t always think of these things when we sit down to be entertained or because we see UFC events run flawlessly each week, but pulling off something of this magnitude and having it look as spectacular as it did is truly inspiring.
Well done, everyone.
And with that, I’m out.
See you all again after UFC 329.
Be good to one another.
UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram took place live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. See the Official Results and Scorecards - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!