The Bigger Picture | UFC Freedom 250

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Gaethje authored one of the most thrilling and emotional title wins in recent memory to close out UFC Freedom 250, rallying from the brink of being finished to force Ilia Topuria to retire on his stool after the fourth round. In an instant, Gaethje went from one of the best to never win the undisputed title to the man that handed Topuria his first loss and the best lightweight in the world, and he did it in classic Gaethje fashion.

The 37-year-old came sharp, getting the better of the exchanges in the first round, but Topuria marched forward undeterred. In the second, the champion had Gaethje on the ropes, roasting him to the body and chasing him to the canvas to hunt for submissions. Gaethje defended well, and when Topuria looked winded to start the third round, the American went to work.

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By the time the third round ended, Topuria was a bloody mess, and the doctor was called in to check on him. The fight continued, but Gaethje was unrelenting, battering him further, leaving him lumped and leaking, punctuating the close of a dominant round with a crushing knee to the ribs while Topuria was on his knees. When “El Madator” returned to his corner, his corner stopped the fight and Gaethje began to celebrate.

He was already headed for the Hall of Fame, but this win changes things much in the same way Dirk Nowitzki winning an NBA title in Dallas permanently altered the way he’s remembered. It takes Gaethje to a different tier in the pantheon and solidifies his standing as one of the greatest lightweights of all time. From a personal standpoint, I cannot imagine the satisfaction with comes from proving everyone wrong and accomplishing that one remaining goal that felt like it might escape your clutches.