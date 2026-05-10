The Bigger Picture | UFC 328

While the first round featured the standard Chimaev grappling attacked, Strickland defended exceptionally well, never getting rattled while simply focusing on staying out of danger and working free when he could. From there, everything got turned on its head, as the challenger stuffed the next two takedown attempts by the menacing champion and spent the majority of the second being the one controlling the action from top position, which made it seem like we’d entered Bizarro World. But it continued the rest of the way home, too.

Chimaev found a second wind, but opted to stand and trade, landing the more significant individual blows while frequently being the one pressing the action, as Strickland maintained his standard approach of working behind a quick jab and high output. As much as Chimaev mixed in the odd takedown attempt here and there over the final couple of rounds, he wasn’t anywhere near as successful at keeping Strickland pinned to the canvas or stuck in unenviable positions, resulting in the verdict being decided on the feet and two of the three officials seeing it in favor of the former and now two-time middleweight champion.

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Strickland’s efforts in the first were precisely what anyone giving him a chance to win this fight argued he needed to do, including Sean Madden and me in our Coach Conversation breaking down the fight. But no one anticipated it working so well initially that Chimaev would immediately be taxed and forced to change his approach. Nor did I think that he would run as level with Strickland the rest of the way if things played out the way they did.

I genuinely wonder how much the extended time off and Chimaev bulking up with an eye towards light heavyweight impacted his performance, as well as the mental warfare Strickland waged from the minute this fight was announced. Both of those things can take a massive toll on an athlete, and when Strickland forced the champion to work hard in the opening round, the energy reserves just weren’t there for Chimaev the rest of the way, not like they were when he systematically and effortlessly broke down Dricus Du Plessis last year.