The Bigger Picture | UFC 328

After another action-packed evening in Newark, New Jersey, there is plenty to discuss in the aftermath of UFC 328, where a former champion rose again, a reigning titleholder showed his focus, and the results throughout the night caused ripple effects throughout several divisions.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
Shock the World, Part 2
Sean Strickland is once again the UFC middleweight champion after handing Khamzat Chimaev the first loss of his career in an ultra-competitive five-round fight that ended in a split decision verdict.
UFC 328 REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners
There will be plenty of others breaking down the fight round-by-round to review the scoring and give their insights on whether Chimaev got robbed or Strickland deserved to take home the belt for a second time, and while it’s important work, that’s not what I want to focus on here. The bigger takeaway to me was how this fight went against the conventional thinking for much of the contest and yet remained freakishly competitive and genuinely capable of being scored either way.
While the first round featured the standard Chimaev grappling attacked, Strickland defended exceptionally well, never getting rattled while simply focusing on staying out of danger and working free when he could. From there, everything got turned on its head, as the challenger stuffed the next two takedown attempts by the menacing champion and spent the majority of the second being the one controlling the action from top position, which made it seem like we’d entered Bizarro World. But it continued the rest of the way home, too.
Chimaev found a second wind, but opted to stand and trade, landing the more significant individual blows while frequently being the one pressing the action, as Strickland maintained his standard approach of working behind a quick jab and high output. As much as Chimaev mixed in the odd takedown attempt here and there over the final couple of rounds, he wasn’t anywhere near as successful at keeping Strickland pinned to the canvas or stuck in unenviable positions, resulting in the verdict being decided on the feet and two of the three officials seeing it in favor of the former and now two-time middleweight champion.
Watch It All Again On Paramount+
Strickland’s efforts in the first were precisely what anyone giving him a chance to win this fight argued he needed to do, including Sean Madden and me in our Coach Conversation breaking down the fight. But no one anticipated it working so well initially that Chimaev would immediately be taxed and forced to change his approach. Nor did I think that he would run as level with Strickland the rest of the way if things played out the way they did.
I genuinely wonder how much the extended time off and Chimaev bulking up with an eye towards light heavyweight impacted his performance, as well as the mental warfare Strickland waged from the minute this fight was announced. Both of those things can take a massive toll on an athlete, and when Strickland forced the champion to work hard in the opening round, the energy reserves just weren’t there for Chimaev the rest of the way, not like they were when he systematically and effortlessly broke down Dricus Du Plessis last year.
Middleweight is now all kinds of interesting again, as you could easily run this back because it was so close — I scored it for Chimaev in real time, but a re-watch is required to get a more focused score — while Nassourdine Imavov is obviously waiting in the wings. Du Plessis has beaten Strickland twice, Brendan Allen is coming off a great win, has history with Strickland, and is set to face one of his teammates, and then there is Joe Pyfer who is steadily pushing forward in the division as well.
WATCH: UFC 328 About Last Fight Featuring Strickland, Van & More
Options are always good, and it should produce plenty of excitement in the 185-pound ranks in the back half of the year.
A Flyweight Rivalry Set Alight
Heading into UFC 328, flyweight champion Joshua Van was certain he’d end up seeing Tatsuro Taira standing across from him again in the future, but was focused exclusively on dealing with the Japanese challenger on Saturday night in Newark. After dispatching Taira early in the fifth round to successfully retain his title, it’s likely we just witnessed the first bout in what will be a series that could define the division over the next five to seven years, if not more.
This was an outstanding fight, with Taira wrestling well in the early going, putting the champion on the canvas repeatedly while taking very little damage through the opening nine minutes. But then Van connected with a right hand that put the challenger on the deck before he nearly made good on his prediction that he would finish the fight inside of three rounds. Taira weathered the onslaught and ended the round with a takedown, leading to a competitive fourth frame before Van charged out of the gates in the fifth and ended things.
Because of the tensions in the main event, this fight felt like it was flying under the radar a little all week, but it delivered in spades and feels like the first leg in a longstanding rivalry that will stand as the central struggle within the division going forward. Van is 24, Taira is 26, and while there are definitely others in the mix, these two seem poised to face each other multiple times over the next decade, with the UFC title likely hanging in the balance another time or two.
WATCH: Josh Van Post-Fight Interview
Taira showed tremendous grit and tenacity by navigating a third round where most other would have been put away, while also having some areas where he can improve. Van displayed his poise and focus, sticking to the game plan and not getting too hurried when he spent nearly the first two rounds defending takedowns and trying to work back to his feet.
Alexandre Pantoja is likely next for Van — the former champ certainly merits a rematch given the impressiveness of his reign and the way things ended the first time they fought — while Taira should take a slight step back to reset as others continue to make their cases for contention. The division has never been in a better position, both in the moment and looking ahead, and these two standouts are likely to remain at the vanguard of the division — skilled and respected rivals, destined to battle multiple times.
How About Jim F’n Miller?!
The longest tenured fighter on the UFC roster, Jim Miller, has made it his mission to get to 30 UFC wins and 50 UFC appearances before finally hanging up his gloves and calling it a day. If he hadn’t spent the previous year on the sidelines, Saturday’s appearance at UFC 328 could have possibly been Fight No. 49 instead of No. 47, but then this weekend’s victory probably wouldn’t have been as sweet as it was either.
A big part of the reason for Miller’s extended stay outside of the Octagon was that his eldest son Wyatt was battling a rare and dangerous childhood cancer last year, and although the veteran lightweight was dealing with his own injury issues, focusing on Wyatt’s care and health gave him the impetus to take a little longer than normal getting back into action. Last month, Wyatt was declared cancer-free, and on Saturday night, Miller moved another step closer to those twin milestones he’d like to reach.
WATCH: Miller Post-Fight Interview
As soon as Jared Gordon changed levels and shot for a takedown in the middle of the opening round, you knew it was risky, as Miller immediately snatched up a guillotine choke. When he adjusted to move into full guard, things got worse for Gordon, and as Miller continued to shift his hips and move closer to rolling into mount, the pressure became too much, and Gordon was forced to tap.
The man with the most appearances and wins in UFC history added one more to each record, while also picking up his sixth career Performance of the Night bonus and his 18th finish in the lightweight division, which is another record. But most importantly, he got to do it in front of his four kids — Amelia, Wyatt, Cassidy, and Sawyer — his wife, his extended family, and countless others who know how difficult last year was for the entire Miller clan.
Congrats Jim, and congrats Wyatt; being a hard-nosed fighter clearly runs in the family.
Quick Hitters
Alexander Volkov made sure to keep himself in the thick of the chase in the heavyweight division on Saturday night by out-hustling Waldo Cortes Acosta over three rounds, but he also still feels like the odd man out. Volkov is technical and skilled, and has won six of his last seven while only losing to Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane in the last handful of years, however, you get the sense that a strong showing by Josh Hokit at UFC Freedom 250 could catapult the human lightning rod into the mix, potentially at the expense of the more reserved Russian who continues to quietly thrive.
Sean Brady dominated Joaquin Buckley to get back into the win column and remind everyone of how good he is when focused. Welterweight doesn’t really need more people making their case for contention, but Brady has been in the conversation for some time, and a loss to Michael Morales last year after a messy week in NYC shouldn’t have knocked him too far back in the queue.
King Green just keeps getting it done and with style points. The veteran lightweight dispatched Jeremy Stephens in the first round to collect his second stoppage win of 2026 and third straight victory overall. Everything Green said in the first part of his post-fight interview about being one of the most consistently entertaining fighters in the division for an exceptionally long time is true, and it’s high time people give the man his due.
I like that Ateba Gautier is having to work a little harder for his wins this year because it will only help him in the long run. The rising middleweight prospect bounced Ozzy Diaz in the second round to earn his second win of the year and fifth consecutive victory overall, showing once again that while he has gnarly power, he’s still green and needs to continue to be brought along slowly. Middleweight is doing fine right now, and there is no reason to rush Gautier at this point.
Yaroslav Amosov is the genuine article, and I need to see him in the Octagon with a Top 15, maybe even Top 10 opponent next time out. The Ukrainian welterweight is now 2-0 in the UFC with a pair of finishes after tapping Joel Alvarez, and profiles as the kind of seasoned veteran that should be hustled up the divisional ranks in an expeditious fashion. May I suggest a main event clash with Uros Medic in Belgrade later this summer?
I would still appreciate it if Baisangur Susurkaev fought with a little more focus and urgency in the early goings of his bouts, but there is no arguing with the results. “The Real Hunter” registered his third straight stoppage win on Saturday, putting Djorden Santos to sleep with a third-round rear-naked choke to advance to 12-0 overall. He’s a legit prospect, but the lack of intensity early is going to cost him one of these days.
Jose Ochoa looked outstanding in collecting a unanimous decision win over Clayton Carpenter in the opener. The Peruvian flyweight is another young talent to track in the flyweight division, and though he’s just 2-2 inside the Octagon, those losses came in a close bout with Lone’er Kavanagh and a short-notice meeting with Top 10 staple Asu Almabayev. As long as he doesn’t try to bite off more than he can chew after this one, he should find his way into the rankings in the next year.
One Last Thing
The promotion announced on Saturday night that our late Editorial Director Thomas Gerbasi will be inducted into the Contributors Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame this summer during International Fight Week.
No one deserves it more.
Longtime @UFC writer and editorial director Thomas Gerbasi has been named to the UFC Hall of Fame class for 2026 as a Contributor.— UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2026
Read more ➡️: https://t.co/E7orblLpc0 https://t.co/E7orblLpc0
I’ve only come to truly appreciate all that Tom did, how his efforts and words and wisdom shaped so much of what the public consumes about this sport over the last eight months since his passing. More importantly, I’ve heard from so many of our athletes and people connected to this sport who have such fond remembrances of their conversations with TG over the years and how they all knew how much he cared about their stories and this sport.
Watch It All Again On Paramount+
Tears streamed down my face on Saturday night as the video package aired and the camera cut to his amazing family in attendance, and I’m sure I’m going to be a mess in July during his induction ceremony, but I know I won’t be the only one and that’s how you know this is so well deserved and such a fitting tribute to a man that had such an indelible impact on so many people from behind the scenes.
I still miss my friend and mentor every day, but I will say this: I can’t help but chuckle right now as I think about how uncomfortable he would be getting publicly celebrated this way, and it’s those memories that make me smile.
See you all again after UFC 329.
Be good to one another.
UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland took place live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!