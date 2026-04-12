The Bigger Picture | UFC 327

Each of the previous three UFC trips to Miami have produced memorable nights at Kaseya Center, and this weekend’s venture to South Beach may have topped them all with a dramatic — and at the same time heartbreaking — light heavyweight title fight closing out a wild night of action inside the Octagon.
As is the custom here after each numbered event, it’s time to pull apart the results and try to find a slightly different way of viewing things as we start to figure out what it all means.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
King Carlos (And A Crushing Loss for Jiří Procházka)
Carlos Ulberg became the new UFC light heavyweight champion with a dramatic first-round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka after suffering some type of serious knee injury earlier in the fight.
Despite the bad wheel, which was giving him noticeable trouble as Prochazka pressed forward and attacked, Ulberg did his best to steel himself and stay in the fight, believing he only needed to land one clean blow to either halt the action, and that’s precisely what he did. As the former champion closed the distance and fired, Ulberg landed a beautiful, short left hook in close that floored Prochazka, and from there, “Black Jag” chased down the stoppage, becoming the fourth Dana White’s Contender Series grad to hold UFC gold and the second to do so in the light heavyweight division.
This is one of the most memorable championship wins in recent memory and I cannot properly articulate the kind of mental toughness and focus it takes to instantly put that injury out of mind and soldier on the way Ulberg did on Saturday night. The instant it happens — and you could see it happen in the fight — the first thought that has to rush through your head is “Oh No!” because you know it’s bad and there is a dangerous man trying to separate you from your consciousness coming towards you. Before that thought has even cleared your head, there must be a rapid “Not Like This!” that follows because after amassing a nine-fight winning streak and finally getting a championship opportunity, the last thing you want is for it to go by the boards because of an injury.
UFC 327 Results, Highlights And Exclusive Interviews
We’ve seen plenty of athletes suffer injuries and immediately declare themselves unable to continue, and there is absolutely no shame in that. We’ve also seen athletes limited by injuries continue, but struggle, with things usually getting worse the longer the fight progresses. What we don’t often see is a fighter with one good leg find a way to block out the instantaneous panic and disappointment, remain locked in, and land a fight-changing blow the way Ulberg did.
That is world-class mental toughness from the new light heavyweight champion, who answered all the questions about his strength of schedule, ability to hang with the division’s elite, and how he would deal with Prochazka’s chaotic style. Hopefully the prognosis isn’t too bad and he’s able to make a complete recover in a relatively timely fashion because this was a star-making performance for the City Kickboxing man and it would be a shame to see his momentum cool even a little because of this injury.
While Ulberg’s resolve is the biggest takeaway here, it’s impossible not to feel for Prochazka, who clearly recognized his opponent was dealing with some type of injury and struggled with taking the fight to a wounded foe. As much as this is a physical, punishing sport, Prochazka is an honorable man with a deep respect for the bushido code, and even before the fight shifted against him, you could see how conflicted he was about fighting Ulberg while he was significantly hurt.
MORE UFC 327: Carlos Ulberg Post-Fight Interview | Carlos Ulberg Post-Fight Press Conference
Should he have been? That’s not for any of us to answer, and while there are many who are correctly pointing out that you have to just keep fighting and handle your business, I empathize with Prochazka, who went from fighting Ulberg to battling himself as well, and paid for it by getting knocked out and coming up short in his quest to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title for the third time.
Heavyweight Is Suddenly Real Interesting
Josh Hokit marauded his way into the Top 10 in the heavyweight division on Saturday night, registering a unanimous decision win over Top 5 mainstay Curtis Blaydes in a bloody slugfest where both men were battered and exhausted, but refused to give up.
Prior to and immediately following his fights, Hokit is cringey at best and insufferable at worst: an off-brand heavyweight mashup of Chael Sonnen and Colby Covington where the personas (yes, plural) are forced and sometimes offensive, the promos are scripted and delivered without the flare of Sonnen or the sneering dismissiveness of Covington, and it all feels — at least to me, and that’s the only person I’m speaking for here — like a wholly unnecessary appeal to an audience and algorithm.
But when the bell rings and it’s time to get down to business, Hokit shows a ton of promise, even if he’s still green and in need of refinement. As I said in Fighters on the Rise ahead of UFC 327, we’ve long wondered how an athlete with his pedigree would do if they transitioned to MMA and we’re seeing the answer.
WATCH: About Last Fight | Carlos Ulberg Reveals How He Beat Jiří Procházka For UFC Gold
Hokit is 3-0 inside the Octagon and just beat a 10-year UFC veteran who had previously only lost to champions and contenders. He nearly got Blaydes out of there in the first 90 seconds of the fight, and while he fatigued hard and took a ton of shots from that point forward, he never stopped coming forward, continued to land the more impactful blows, and rightfully scored the decision win. His skills and upside are enough that he doesn’t need the personas and nonsense to court attention — his performances would be doing that either way — but alas, this is the world we live in.
It was announced during the broadcast that Hokit and Derrick Lewis had agreed to fight as part of the UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House in June, which is 10 weeks away. This effort makes that one all the more fascinating, and whether it happens or not — Hokit was transported to the hospital after UFC 327 and it remains to be seen if he’ll be healthy to fight again in the back-half of June — the Season 9 Dana White’s Contender Series grad is doing his part to shake up the heavyweight division.
It was also announced during the broadcast that another fighter representing the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy with designs on doing the same has been added to the mix as Gable Steveson has officially signed with the UFC.
Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, five-time All-American and two-time Dan Hodge Trophy recipient. He had brief dalliances with WWE and the NFL before shifting back to combat sports, where he’s 3-0 in MMA and 1-0 under the Dirty Boxing Championship umbrella, with all his wins coming by way of first-round knockout. The 25-year-old is a phenomenal athlete and a genuine blue-chip prospect, with Jon Jones serving as his mentor on this journey. There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered, but the palpable excitement is warranted, and as Hokit is showing, a prospect can rise through the ranks in a hurry with the right matchups and results, and Steveson will likely get the opportunity to follow suit. His debut is expected to take place during International Fight Week.
Between these two and Alex “Poatan” Pereira arriving on the scene, heavyweight has become wildly interesting all of a sudden.
Pico, Suarez Deliver Critically Important Efforts
Two preliminary card fighters scored very different, but similarly crucial victories on Saturday night that merit a little deeper examination.
Aaron Pico looked brilliant in picking apart Patricio Pitbull to register his first UFC win. The 29-year-old, who has been in the combat sports spotlight since he was a teenager, was patient and measured, mixing his targets well on the feet while mixing in timely takedowns that left the former two-division Bellator champion bloodied and bewildered.
After getting sent to the astral plane by Lerone Murphy in his debut, this was as much of a must-win fight as you could find for someone making just their second UFC start, and Pico rose to the occasion and then some. This version of Pico can be a contender, and while it’s one fight and there will always be questions about his ability to take a big shot, his diverse offensive arsenal is so good that when he’s not rushing and leaving himself open, there are fewer big shots for him to worry about because he’s too busy taking the fight to his opponents.
Earlier in the night, Tatiana Suarez navigated getting blasted with a right hand almost immediately to secure a second-round submission win over Loopy Godinez, become the first person to finish the Mexican-Canadian in the process. She cleared the cobwebs and then wrestled up to control the remainder of the first round before taking the fight to Godinez in the second, working to her back, and securing the fight-ending choke.
What stood out on Saturday is that Suarez was aggressive and fluid in a way that we haven’t seen in a while for her. It’s like she fully trusted her body and after eating the big shot early, the recent title challenger got to work and showed that she’s a clear tier above the sixth-ranked Godinez. This was the Suarez that had people forecasting a lengthy championship reign after she blew through Alexa Grasso and Carla Esparza back in the day, and if she can stay healthy and active, she might get there yet.
Quick Hitters
The version of Paulo Costa that turned up on Saturday night can be a contender in the light heavyweight division. He was fast, powerful, and attacking with speed, all things that we frequently lacking over the last couple years. Why he’d even ponder returning to middleweight at this point is beyond me.
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Mateusz Gamrot is one of the 10 most underrated fighters on the UFC roster. He dominated and finished Esteban Ribovics in Miami, submitting the Argentine in the second round, making it look easy the whole way through. The Polish standout is the best eighth-ranked fighter in the promotion, could probably beat a couple of the people ahead of him in the lightweight rankings at the moment, and is just a consummate pro that wants the toughest challenges possible each time out.
Chris Padilla and MarQuel Mederos delivered a thoroughly entertaining back-and-forth battle that ended in a majority draw and highlighted not only how flush with talent the lightweight division is at the moment, but that there are skilled fighters you probably don’t know enough about scattered up and down the roster. These two entered with a combined 7-0 record in the UFC and exited having shown they could both benefit from a matchup with a more established name next time out.
Vicente Luque is just so slick with his chokes from a front headlock position. The second Kelvin Gastelum hesitated while on all fours as he tried to work back to his feet, Luque began attacking an anaconda choke and from there, it was only a matter of time before he tightened the squeeze and secured the tap. This was a really nice middleweight debut for “The Silent Assassin.”
One Last Thing
Everything about Cub Swanson’s final fight was perfect.
From the walkout (“TV Off” by Kendrick Lamar) and the first-round finish of Nate Landwehr to his immediately removing his gloves, being surrounded by his family in the Octagon and the tribute video the UFC put together to commemorate the moment, it was absolutely chef’s kiss the whole way through.
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And Swanson — like Michael Chiesa last month — is walking away despite the fact that he clearly can still go, which makes it even more poignant. He’s ready to move onto the next chapter — it began a while ago and has been ramping up of late — and isn’t going to let a second straight first-round finish change his mind.
You gotta respect that, and him.
Thanks for everything, Cub.
And with that, we’re done here.
See you next month after UFC 328!
Still miss you, TG.
UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg took place live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!