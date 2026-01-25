The Bigger Picture | UFC 324

We’re so back!
Following the longest break in well over a decade, the UFC roared back into focus on Saturday, opening the Paramount+ Era with a loaded UFC 324 fight card at T-Mobile Arena that started with fireworks and closed with a slobberknocker for the interim lightweight title.
It was a wild night to open the year in Las Vegas, and now it’s time to pull things apart and dive into the takeaways from the first numbered event of 2026.
An Absolute Belter to Begin the Year
Justin Gaethje claimed the interim UFC lightweight title for a second time on Saturday evening, but it was a much tougher fight this time around as Paddy Pimblett went toe-to-toe with the human wrecking ball in a blistering contest that set the bar for Fight of the Year exceptionally high straight out of the gates.
There have been some first event instant classics over the years — the lightweight title fight between Frankie Edgar and Gray Maynard at UFC 125 and Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit going head-to-head at UFC 195 immediately come to mind — and this one was on par with those, if not better. Gaethje reverted to his wilder ways to start, and Pimblett met him on his terms, dealing with an early knockdown and showing his mettle by surviving and then running close to level with “The Highlight” the rest of the way.
This is one of those fights that was closer than the final scores convey and a bout where calling Pimblett the loser feels like you’re missing the, ahem, bigger picture.
Gaethje needed this one. He’d talked about making one last run at the undisputed title, which he’s failed to capture twice before, and in order to get one more shot, he had to beat Pimblett. He broke out some of his wrestling, leaned on his trademark toughness, and stayed in the Brit’s face for most of the 25-minute affair, taking heavy blows out and doling out even greater punishment in return while making it abundantly clear that he’s not yet ready to go gentle into that good night.
Pimblett was crestfallen (and lumped up) when he spoke with Joe Rogan following the contest, but hopefully in time, “The Baddy” will come to see this as the massive overall victory it was. Yes, he lost the fight, but he gained so much in the process by further proving that Scousers don’t get knocked out and that he is truly at the elite level in the 155-pound weight class. He’ll be back, and whenever he does return, it will be in a huge fight with another lightweight standout.
If you can take personal rooting interests out of it and take a look at this matchup and its outcome through a wider lens, this honestly feels like the right result for both the present and the future: Gaethje is now in line to face off with marauding champion Ilia Topuria whenever he’s ready to return to action, which is going to be a gargantuan fight atop a loaded numbered event later this year. Rather than going out with a whimper, he gets the opportunity to potentially deliver one of the coolest closing chapters you could imagine, and after the performance he turned in on Saturday night, it’s clear that summarily dismissing his chances is foolhardy.
The entertaining lad from Liverpool is going to be alright too, as Pimblett will surely grow from this experience and be better for it in the long run, while remaining in the thick of the chase and available for any number of fun pairings in the future. Depending on how things shake out, a future bout between Topuria and Pimblett remains on the table, gaining more weight as each continues to thrive inside the Octagon and they take more shots at each other in the media.
This was a better start to the year than anyone could have envisioned and a Day 1 Fight of the Year candidate that will be difficult to unseat.
An Eventful Year in Store
Every fight on the main card and two on the prelims carried genuine divisional significance, and if how things transpired on Saturday night is any indication, we are in for an incredible year inside the Octagon.
Yes, smallest sample size possible, I know, but hear me out here: in addition to Gaethje claiming interim gold and setting up a “will he finally do it?” scenario at the top of the lightweight division, the bantamweight title picture got cleared up with Sean O’Malley earning a much needed win and Umar Nurmagomedov registering a dominant, but not particularly thrilling win over Deiveson Figueiredo.
Waldo Cortes Acosta kept marching forward in the heavyweight ranks, Natalia Silva maintained her place in the queue in the flyweight division, and Jean Silva affirmed that he’s amongst the best in the featherweight ranks by besting Arnold Allen. And early in the night, Alex Perez scored a dominant stoppage win over Charles Johnson to show that, at the very least, he’s going to be a gnarly litmus test for any hopefuls looking to climb the flyweight ranks at his expense.
The majority of these results create options for fresh pairings and new title challengers, with is the kind of thing you need as divisions get rolling and you’re trying to sink the hook into a whole new audience that is just discovering your product. These outcomes all feel like they bring excitement and fun possibilities to their respective weight classes, and that’s such a massive thing when it comes to building and maintaining momentum from one event to another.
Even if some of the performances didn’t blow people away, the outcomes put far more interesting options and more captivating discussion topics on the table than had things broken the other way in some or all of these bouts. Bantamweight is more intriguing with O’Malley in the championship mix, and Jean Silva getting back into the win column generates more interest than if Allen got his hand raised; the same goes for “Salsa Boy” at heavyweight, too.
I’m a complete sicko that can get hyped for just about any matchup that gets cobbled together, but even a purist like me that values results above all else can recognize when things break in the direction of freshness and greater intrigue, and how critical those things are for keeping people engaged.
Quick Hitters
Jean Silva just brings something a little different to the Octagon than most: a unique mix of intensity, power, and playfulness, with a dash of crazy sprinkled in for good measure. He can swing rounds and fights with forward pressure and presence, and is a fascinating matchup option for literally anyone ahead of him in the rankings at the moment.
Umar Nurmagomedov largely dominated Figueiredo, but on a night where the UFC announced a $25,000 finishing bonus for anyone that didn’t take home one of the post-fight bonuses — which doubled in value from last year — a one-sided decision win with no real highlight reel moments is likely to mean a date with another Top 10 opponent or two before he fully returns to the discussion of potential title challengers in the 135-pound weight class.
Ateba Gautier didn’t blow through Andrey Pulyaev the way most anticipated, and some may even argue that he didn’t merit the decision win, but either way, UFC 324 is likely to end up being a massive learning experience for the Manchester Top Team man. He had to go 15 minutes, got roughed up more than he had in his three previous appearances combined, and figure out how to navigate things when the death touch that settled everyone else quickly wasn’t available, all of which is vital for the development of a promising 23-year-old.
Alex Perez scored a massive stoppage win over Charles Johnson in the third fight of the evening, steadying himself in the flyweight division after consecutive losses and a 1-5 run dating back to his title fight opposite Figueiredo back in 2020. Every division needs an experienced veteran who lives in the 6-10 range in the rankings, and this likely secured Perez that role going forward.
Josh Hokit has upside for days as a heavyweight prospect and has registered consecutive first-round stoppage wins coming off Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. He called out Cortes Acosta following his win, and while that is unlikely to happen, a significant step up in competition to see where he fits at the moment doesn’t feel out of the question.
Ty Miller is going to be the next consistently entertaining fighter from Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the UFC. The Fit NHB rep settled Adam Fugitt right before the horn to close out the first round in Saturday’s opener, and while he still needs seasoning, you can already see the makings of someone that’s always getting into wildly entertaining battles in his game.
One Last Thing
A post that UFC featherweight Andre Fili shared on Threads made an appearance in the post-fight moments following the main event and I wanted to speak to it because it was such a sharp correlation and connection.
“Gaethje vs Paddy might be our modern era Griffin vs Bonnar. New Paramount fans: welcome to the greatest sport in the world. #UFC324” wrote the longtime 145-pound mainstay, likening Saturday’s finale to the epic back-and-forth between Forrest Griffin and the late Stephan Bonnar at The Ultimate Fighter Finale that aired on Spike TV and has been recognized as the moment the fuse was lit for the explosion of interest in the UFC itself and MMA as a whole.
The power of that moment came from Griffin and Bonnar battling it out on cable TV and people being treated to a visceral, emotional brawl the first time they tuned in to see what all the fuss was about. That same thing likely happened in countless homes on Saturday as people who already had a Paramount+ subscription or who finally jumped on board witnessed an instant classic between Gaethje and Pimblett to close out UFC 324.
Fights like that make you a fan, and Fili deserves props for making the quick connection with another iconic “first time on this network” moment from the UFC’s history.
See you after UFC 325!
Miss you, TG.
