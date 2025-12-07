The Bigger Picture | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

UFC 323 marked the final numbered event of 2025, setting T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas alight on Saturday evening.
Inside the Octagon, prospects turned in dynamic performances, positions in divisional races were altered, and several legacies of several current and former champions experienced significant changes, some for the good, others not so much. The penultimate card of the UFC campaign was captivating from start to finish, giving us plenty to discuss as the dust begins to settle.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
A Masterful Performance
Petr Yan authored a masterclass in Saturday’s main event, taking the fight to defending champion Merab Dvalishvili and dethroning “The Machine” to become a two-time titleholder in the 135-pound weight class.
Yan showed that he clearly learned from the mistakes of others — and his own mistakes in their first meeting — by being the aggressor from the jump and working to dictate the terms of engagement throughout the contest. Even when the Georgian standout was able to initiate takedowns and look to wrestle, Yan did exceptionally well to defend and get back to his feet in a timely fashion, without taking much damage.
The Russian hurt Dvalishvili to the body multiple times, drawing from the very limited success Sean O’Malley had in their two meetings, and left the champion more battered and bloodied than he’d been in any of his previous 16 UFC appearances. By contrast, Yan seemed relatively fresh and free from damage as the belt was wrapped around his waist and he was paraded around the Octagon on the shoulders of one of his teammates.
Here's the most interesting piece of this, at least to me: we need to see them do it again in order to get some finality to this rivalry and an even better sense of what happened on Saturday night. That’s not to take away from Yan’s performance or to give Dvalishvili a pass, but there are so many factors that go into each of these contests that finding out the answers to those questions feels necessary and like a wildly entertaining way to kick off 2026 in the bantamweight division.
Youth Ascends as Flyweight Changes in a Flash
Joshua Van is the new UFC flyweight champion, and Tatsuro Taira is in the title mix after a chaotic night in the 125-pound weight class at UFC 323.
Van claimed the title from Alexandre Pantoja after the champion suffered a gnarly left arm injury while trying to brace his fall while being toppled by the challenger. The fight was halted immediately, and while not the manner anyone wanted, a changing of the guard still took place, with the 24-year-old from Houston, by way of Myanmar, became the eighth UFC flyweight titleholder.
One fight earlier, Taira threw his hat in the ring for the next championship opportunity by becoming the first person to stop Brandon Moreno. The Japanese prospect navigated rough waters in the first, patiently working his way out of a triangle choke attempt before initiating a grappling entanglement and working around to Moreno’s back. From there, Taira ultimately flattened out the former champion and drove home heavy shots until the referee halted the action.
Regardless of how you feel about the title change and the stoppage, this was a seismic night in the flyweight division, with a pair of young, talented fighters moving to the fore, instantly creating a slew of new matchup possibilities in a weight class flush with skilled competitors. There are endless fight combinations at the top of the division, with even the few rematch possibilities that exist standing as compelling battles.
The division has been steadily climbing the “most interesting weight class in the promotion” ranks for the last couple of years, and honestly, I think this adds to its momentum. Van likes to be active; there are several potential challengers at the ready, including Taira and whoever emerges from next weekend’s final main event between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape. It’s going to be an interesting time in the 125-pound ranks going forward, and the new chapter began at T-Mobile Arena over the weekend.
Welcome Back, Maycee Barber
In between her last two wins, Maycee Barber endured innumerable health issues that had her questioning whether or not she would ever be physically able to return to the Octagon, which is why the emotions came rushing out of her when Bruce Buffer announced her as the victor in her clash with Karine Silva on Saturday at UFC 323.
We learned just how much this moment was going to mean to Barber when she met with us on Tuesday, tears streaming down her face at various points during our interview as she discussed the long road back to the Octagon and how her health struggles had impacted her demeanor. At one point, as she dabbed tears away from her eyes, Barber simply acknowledged, “I guess I just really wanted to be here.”
Simply making the walk and stepping into the cage was a victory for the 27-year-old, but navigating a tricky bout with the dangerous Brazilian to collect her seventh straight victory is a testament to her tenacity and drive. Despite the extended absence, defeating Silva serves as a reminder that “The Future” is still one of the best flyweights in the world and someone who has to be in the conversation when we discuss what comes next at the top of the division.
This was an understandably emotional win, but one that made her final statement to us on Tuesday afternoon all the more powerful.
When I asked Barber what the future holds, she said, “It’s gonna hold the belt.”
After all she’s been through and a comeback performance like this, it feels like a mistake to doubt her at this point.
Quick Hitters
Payton Talbott is a developing problem in the bantamweight division. The Dana White’s Contender Series standout swept the scorecards against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, showcasing improved decision-making, shot selection, and overall development. Talbott is leveling up quickly and showed this year that he’s game and tenacious as well, which should continue to serve him well as he looks to climb the ranks and work towards the top of the division.
Manuel Torres fights like he’s double-parked, working diligently to get a finish as quickly as possible. Saturday night, “El Loco” sparked Grant Dawson with a left uppercut, registering his second first-round stoppage win of the year and potentially punching his ticket to the Top 15. He has the length and power to knock out anyone who stands with him and has clearly made some defensive strides since his loss to Ignacio Bahamondes last year at Noche UFC.
Chris Duncan is quickly becoming must-see TV. “The Problem” was on the brink of being finished in the early going of his bout with Terrance McKinney after getting hit with some big shots from the explosive Washington state product. But McKinney slowed, Duncan recovered, and went on the offensive, turning the tables and ultimately tapping “T. Wrecks” with an anaconda choke. The Scotsman and Dana White’s Contender Series grad has won four straight and six of seven since landing in the UFC, including three finishes and a Fight of the Year contender with Mateusz Rebecki during his current run of outstanding form.
If you weren’t already paying attention to Fares Ziam, you’d better be now, as the French lightweight extended his winning streak to six over the weekend with a second-round finish of Nazim Sadykhov. The 28-year-old has all the physical tools to be a threat and has continuously been growing in confidence and execution over the last couple of years, with Saturday standing as his most impressive performance to date.
Jalin Turner took a brief hiatus from competing earlier this year, but returned with a vengeance against Edson Barboza, cutting, hurting, and finishing the Brazilian all in less than half a round. This was the kind of performance people always expect from the long-range weapons specialist with exceptional submission skills, but the fire was clearly dwindling as the frustrating efforts mounted over the last couple of years. Ablaze once more and still only 30 years old, “The Tarantula” is a dark horse to track in the 155-pound weight class next year.
Mansur Abdul-Malik is going to be ranked by the end of next year; that’s my prediction. The 28-year-old blew through Antonio Trocoli in 69 seconds, wrapping up a high-elbow guillotine choke, pushing his record to 9-0-1 overall through his first 10 starts. Not only does the promising middleweight have all the physical tools you could ask for in an emerging fighter, but he has the work ethic and desire to be great as well, which makes him a scary proposition for anyone in the 185-pound weight class.
Mairon Santos closed out his first year on the UFC roster with a third-round stoppage win over Muhammad Naimov to move to 4-0 in the UFC and 17-1 overall. The 25-year-old is one to watch in the featherweight division in 2026: a well-rounded prospect with pop in his hands who has aligned himself with the Fighting Nerds, which could be the key to maximizing his potential going forward.
One Last Thing
Iwo Baranieski and Ibo Aslan combined to land 487 significant strikes in their 90-second brawl early on Saturday’s fight card. Those might not be the official numbers, but it sure felt like that’s how many blows the two power hitters exchanged as they stood toe-to-toe slinging hammers. Both men got tagged, both men got staggered, and both had the opportunity to finish, with Baraniewski finally being the one to end things.
As wildly entertaining as the contest was on its own, watching it backstage as three Xtreme Couture representatives — Eric Nicksick, Brad Tavares, and Sadibou Sy — cheered on and coached their teammate and friend through the chaos from afar made things even more enjoyable.
“Uppercut Ibo!”
“Straight Ibo!”
“No Ibo!”
Those words will be etched in my memory each time either man fights from this point forward.
See you in 2026 for more post-numbered-event goodness.
Miss you, TG.
