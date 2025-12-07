The Bigger Picture | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

Yan showed that he clearly learned from the mistakes of others — and his own mistakes in their first meeting — by being the aggressor from the jump and working to dictate the terms of engagement throughout the contest. Even when the Georgian standout was able to initiate takedowns and look to wrestle, Yan did exceptionally well to defend and get back to his feet in a timely fashion, without taking much damage.

UFC 323 REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Winners

The Russian hurt Dvalishvili to the body multiple times, drawing from the very limited success Sean O’Malley had in their two meetings, and left the champion more battered and bloodied than he’d been in any of his previous 16 UFC appearances. By contrast, Yan seemed relatively fresh and free from damage as the belt was wrapped around his waist and he was paraded around the Octagon on the shoulders of one of his teammates.

Here's the most interesting piece of this, at least to me: we need to see them do it again in order to get some finality to this rivalry and an even better sense of what happened on Saturday night. That’s not to take away from Yan’s performance or to give Dvalishvili a pass, but there are so many factors that go into each of these contests that finding out the answers to those questions feels necessary and like a wildly entertaining way to kick off 2026 in the bantamweight division.

Youth Ascends as Flyweight Changes in a Flash

Joshua Van is the new UFC flyweight champion, and Tatsuro Taira is in the title mix after a chaotic night in the 125-pound weight class at UFC 323.