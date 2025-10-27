The Bigger Picture | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

The UFC’s annual October pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi is always highly anticipated, and UFC 321 was no different. Unfortunately, Saturday’s return to Etihad Arena didn’t end the way anyone had hoped, leaving everyone coming away from an otherwise entertaining night of fights feeling a little deflated.
So let’s talk about it.
Even Greater Anticipation Now (And Everyone Needs to Chill A Little)
The way Saturday’s highly anticipated heavyweight championship clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane ended sucked and turned an otherwise solid night of action with some important moments into something that felt like a letdown, which is understandable. Everyone had been waiting to see these two share the Octagon, and it was shaping up to be extremely interesting and then… ugh.
We’ve had some gnarly fouls lately, and having fights halted or significantly altered because of an accidental low blow or debilitating eye poke is the absolute worst, and the fact that it came in the closing seconds of the first round of a captivating heavyweight title fight makes all the disappointment, and sadness, and frustration everyone is feeling totally understandable and relatable, truly. As Jon Anik said on the broadcast: this had never happened before in a UFC title fight; the last time a championship bout was declared a no contest was after Jon Jones beat Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, and that came after the fact.
It's as close to the worst-case scenario as anyone would honestly like to come, and I completely understand and identify with everyone feeling let down and a little annoyed by it all, but… tell me you’re not even more intrigued to see these two dudes back in the Octagon as soon as they can make it happen?
RELATED: Ciryl Gane Post-Fight Presser
Aspinall needs to take care of himself, first and foremost, but once he gets the all clear and we can get this sequel (do-over?) on the books again, it instantly becomes the most compelling bout on the schedule because now we’ve had a little five-minute sample of what to expect and each man has a chance to make adjustments based on that shared time in the Octagon together. This fight is Hollywood blockbuster type stuff, and Saturday now becomes the trailer, and after that little taste, I’m even more pumped to see the full-length version whenever it can get booked.
Also – and this is probably just a me thing — but like, do we have to instantly go “the world is ending; everything is terrible” when something like this happens? It sucks, undoubtedly, but everything before it was solid with a sprinkling of awesomeness mixed in for good measure, and we’ve been having a terrific run of fights of late, which must account for something, no?
I know we’re in the “what have you done for me lately?” era like Janet (Ms. Jackson if you’re nasty), but come on, folks. Just this month we had Jiri Prochazka craziness, a great bantamweight title fight, Alex Pereira doing Alex Pereira things, Charles Oliveira getting back in the win column in dominant fashion, another thoroughly entertaining Canadian fight card, and all the goodness that came before the main event went out with a whimper instead of a bang.
Quit fixating on the one thing that didn’t go as hoped, believe that it will be awesome once it gets rebooted, and enjoy the good stuff that happens each and every weekend… or don’t… it’s up to you, but like that just feels like a way better option if you’re going to spend your Saturdays watching fights.
Dern’s Uneven Road To UFC Gold
Mackenzie Dern became the sixth woman to hold the UFC strawweight title and the ninth champion in the division’s history on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, earning a unanimous decision win over streaking Brazilian Virna Jandiroba to collect her third consecutive win and a UFC title to rest alongside her myriad accomplishments and accolades from her Brazilian jiu jitsu days.
UFC 321 REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Winners
What stands out for me most in the wake of Dern’s win is how her road to the top was anything but straightforward, and yet her she stands, right where so many people forecasted her to be when she first transitioned to the sport a decade ago.
We never truly appreciate how difficult it is to succeed at the highest level of the sport with any kind of consistency and minimize what it means to be a Top 10 or Top 15 mainstay for years on end, often fixating on the losses that dot an athletes results rather than the victories; thinking about what they didn’t do or haven’t done instead of celebrating all they have accomplished. We also fail to appreciate just how challenging it has to be to try to live up to everyone’s expectations when they get to see your attempts play out on television.
Because there have been legitimate generational talents that have exceeded expectations in their given fields turn up a handful of times in the last 20-25 years (see: Tiger, LeBron, Serena, Ronaldo, Messi, Simone Biles, Roger/Rafa/Djoker) that we kind of just expect everyone to become everything we expect them to be and when they fall short or take longer than expected, we come away disappointed or judging them differently.
WATCH: Dern Post-Fight Interview
Development is never linear, and I actually love that Dern had some setbacks on her way to claiming UFC gold because struggle and growth are far more identifiable and relatable than complete, unbridled excellence. Very few of us know what it’s like to be otherworldly talented and exceed the loftiest of expectations imaginable, but we all know about getting knocked down and having to get back up. We all know about coming up short and having to try again, and again, and again.
I have no idea whether or not Dern is going to enjoy a lengthy reign atop the division, drop the belt the next time out, or something in between, and I’m in no hurry to speculate about which of those options comes to pass or try to downplay the significance of this fight for some unknown reason because it sure looked to be of great consequence to the women who worked their entire careers for that opportunity and the people that were captivated by their battle on Saturday.
Right now, I just want to congratulate Dern on finding her way to the top of the division; for staying the course, for learning from her setbacks and continually seeking to grow and develop, and for bringing some intrigue back to the top of the strawweight division.
Let’s Get Creative At Bantamweight
Umar Nurmagomedov is undeniably one of the top contenders in the bantamweight division, and he reiterated that on Saturday with a unanimous decision win over Mario Bautista, halting the MMA Lab product’s lengthy winning streak while getting himself back into the win column after suffering the first loss of his career back in January at UFC 311.
Could he face the winner of the impending title clash between champion Merab Dvalishvili and challenger Petr Yan? Of course, and it’s not hard to make a case for him given how well he fought Dvallishvili earlier this year and how good he looked over the weekend, but what if we didn’t just hustle a recent title challenger right back into another championship opportunity after one win?
The broadcast team questioned how Bautista was only ranked No. 9 heading into the contest after winning eight straight, and the answer is because while he had to navigate a gauntlet just to land opposite Nurmagomedov, the top names in the division — and most divisions — all kind of hang out waiting to fight one another in hopes that one, maybe two wins will get them a title shot. As such, guys like Bautista, who probably should have earned a title shot after turning Patchy Mix’s highly anticipated debut into another reminder of how good he is, end up stringing together long winning streaks only to still have to face someone like Nurmagomedov in hopes of securing a shot at the belt.
But what if we didn’t do that again now that Nurmagomedov is back in the win column and Bautista’s winning streak is no more? What if the ultra-talented Russian had to earn another win or two before fighting for gold again, while someone like Aiemann Zahabi, who has won seven straight, including a pair of nail-biters against Jose Aldo and “Chito” Vera this year, faced the UFC 323 winner instead?
Getting creative would help avoid bottlenecks at the top of the division, where everyone has already fought everyone, and everyone else is left to string together lengthy winning streaks in hopes of getting a date with a Top 5 opponent. Plus, putting a little distance between the best fighters in the division when they’ve already shared the Octagon means we don’t run the risk of a potential rivalry being settled in 12-18 months the way it was with Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.
Who’s with me?
Quick Hitters
Alexander Volkov probably hates the way things played out in the main event more than anyone beyond Aspinall and Gane, as his win over Jailton Almeida felt like it put him in a position to challenge the winner. On a positive note, it means he’s got more time to go out and crush hobbyists and local standouts at NAGA tournaments while he waits for things to get resolved.
Speaking of people that don’t need to continue navigating a gauntlet: put Azamat Murzakanov in the Octagon with one of Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev, or Carlos Ulberg, and the winner gets a title shot. “The Professional” sniped Aleksandar Rakic, is still perfect for his career, and should be considered part of the title conversation in the 205-pound weight class right now.
How about Quillan Salkilld making a bid for top spot in our year-end look at the top newcomers? The Perth man ended Nasrat Haqparast’s five-fight winning streak with one kick on Saturday, turning his short-notice opportunity into a “kick in the door” moment, giving him three straight wins to begin his UFC tenure and 10 consecutive victories overall.
Ikram Aliskerov passed his latest test, successfully navigating a competitive fight with JunYong Park, where he looked to be ceding ground heading into the third, only to lean on his wrestling and complete his sweep of the scorecards. Middleweight is getting mighty interesting these days.
Ludovit Klein looked outstanding through the first two rounds of his fight with Mateusz Rebecki before he broke his ankle. Wishing “Mr. Highlight” a speedy recovery because he remains an intriguing name to track in the lightweight ranks.
Valter Walker hitting another heel hook, this time on Louie Sutherland, was amazing, and I’d really like to see him dropped in with someone stationed ahead of him in the rankings next time out, just to see if he can keep this up or has some other tricks up his sleeve.
Nathaniel Wood got a good win that should serve as a reminder of how rock-steady the British veteran is, especially since moving to featherweight. His fight with Jose Miguel Delgado was competitive throughout and will be a positive for the MMA Lab product long term, while it should put “The Last Kingsman” in a position to face a ranked opponent next time out now that he’s won three straight.
Big shouts to Mizuki for returning after more than two years on the sidelines, dealing with multiple injuries to dominate Jaqueline Amorim, who came in having won four straight by stoppage. Her career hasn’t gone as anticipated since she was a rising star under the Invicta FC banner, but this was a strong performance and, hopefully, we’ll see more of her going forward.
One Last Thing
The officiating was off the charts on Saturday, and it was good to see so many people giving the referees that expertly handled things at UFC 321 their due on social media.
Rich Mitchell absolutely owned the fence-grab situation in the fight between Mitch Raposo and Azat Maksum, immediately pausing the action, docking a point, and getting back to business. It didn’t end up impacting the outcome, but it was swift, decisive, and the kind of things everyone has been shouting about wanting for quite some time, and it was satisfying to see.
Marc Goddard continued to show why he’s considered one of the best in the business with his scolding of Hamdy Abdelwahab after “The Hammer” hit Chris Barnett clean in the back of the head after being warned multiple times to pick his shots carefully. The best part was Goddard having no truck with Abdulwahab’s attempts to argue his case; it was “I don’t want to hear it; go stand over there until I’m ready to deal with you,” and it was delicious.
Lastly, Jason Herzog gets a dap for calmly working through the unfortunate ending of the main event like the standout professional that he is from start to finish. He was in complete control, understood the situation, and was clear with his decisions the entire way, which isn’t something everyone is going to be able to do in those moments.
Props all around for an excellent night, gents.
And with that, I’m out.
See you again after UFC 322.
UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!