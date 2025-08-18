The Bigger Picture | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The fight felt over in the first minute, as Chimaev put Du Plessis on the canvas in less than 15 seconds, advancing to the mounted crucifix position and chipping away while the champion struggled to find a way out and avoid getting busted up. The same pattern persisted for the next three rounds before “Stillknocks” had a little success fending off Chimaev’s advances in the fifth while still getting taken down and failing to chase down the finish he desperately needed, but could not find.

This is where many people anticipated Chimaev would get when he stormed the beaches of Fight Island and ran through John Phillips and Rhys McKee in a handful of days, and while it took a little longer than most would have expected, he’s arrived and stands as an imposing, unbeaten Goliath atop the middleweight division.

His grappling is otherworldly — fast, technical, and powerful, and he beats opponents to the next position every single time, which is maybe the most daunting part of it all for the people stuck in the Octagon with him. Just when you think you’ve wriggled away, Chimaev is back around your waist or your ankles or on a leg, stripping you of hope and bringing you back into the misery.

History tells us that very few athletes ever navigate their careers unscathed and the times when we think a champion could reign for eternity are usually the instances where things go sideways quickly, but right now, one sleep removed from witnessing Chimaev fully neutralize Du Plessis, it’s difficult to see the new champion being dethroned any time soon because we have yet to see anyone shut down his primary weapon or put him in any real jeopardy.