The Bigger Picture | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

Everyone was rooting for him. Everyone wanted to see him get another shot, and hoped he would finally accomplish the one feat that had eluded him through his otherwise stellar career. We all knew his signature moves — the hair wipe, hiking up the shorts, the right index finger point, spitting off to the left once the fight progressed into the deeper stages — and smile whenever he did one of them.

Universally beloved figures do not exist anymore and even those that garner massive followings at one point or another usually lose them en masse somewhere down the line. But Poirier is universally beloved and nothing was ever going to change that, because he never changed.

At his core — and he said as much Saturday night in his farewell address — he’s still the same kid from Lafayette chasing a dream, and that was always clear as climbed the ranks, his popularity rose, and he became one of the biggest and most respected fighters in the sport. We watched him grow up to be a tremendous fighter, but also an incredible man — a husband, a father, a philanthropist — and each setback only made us love him more, honestly.

I have no problem admitting I cried multiple times on Saturday night watching the different video packages the UFC crew put together on Poirier, in part because they were extremely well done and designed to tug on the old heart strings, but also because I’ve been covering Poirier’s UFC career from the very beginning and it has been an absolute honor to do so.