The Bigger Picture | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

UFC 318 was built around Dustin Poirier, and while “The Diamond” was the star of the show, he wasn’t the only one that made headlines on Saturday night at Smoothie King Center.
The prelims kicked off with six straight finishes, including a couple statement efforts, while the decisions that closed out the night still provided plenty to discuss and dissect now that the dust has settled and we’ve all wiped the tears from our eyes following Poirier’s beautiful sendoff.
So let’s get into it, shall we?
There Will Never Be Another Dustin Poirier
It sounds cliche whenever people say that about a departing athlete or actor or (fill-in-the-blank), and sometimes it is, but that’s not the case here. Dustin Poirier is a one-of-one as Jon Anik likes to say, and the career he forged, the legacy he leaves behind will never be replicated.
The 36-year-old was one of the last athletes to fight in the WEC remaining on the UFC roster. His career spanned multiple eras and his popularity never waned despite shifting audience demographics, because Poirier never changed. Old heads that started riding with him as a result of the Fightville documentary and his early UFC exploits remained on board because he was one of our guys from the days of the little blue cage (WEC Never Die) while newer fans gravitated to him through his final two fights with Conor McGregor and his generally being a bad ass that was allergic to being in a boring flight.
No one was jumping off the bandwagon when he lost. No one was poo-pooing his constant presence in the title picture or the fact that he fought for the undisputed title three times in five years, including less than a year after getting knocked out in his first BMF title fight.
It was always the opposite.
Everyone was rooting for him. Everyone wanted to see him get another shot, and hoped he would finally accomplish the one feat that had eluded him through his otherwise stellar career. We all knew his signature moves — the hair wipe, hiking up the shorts, the right index finger point, spitting off to the left once the fight progressed into the deeper stages — and smile whenever he did one of them.
Universally beloved figures do not exist anymore and even those that garner massive followings at one point or another usually lose them en masse somewhere down the line. But Poirier is universally beloved and nothing was ever going to change that, because he never changed.
At his core — and he said as much Saturday night in his farewell address — he’s still the same kid from Lafayette chasing a dream, and that was always clear as climbed the ranks, his popularity rose, and he became one of the biggest and most respected fighters in the sport. We watched him grow up to be a tremendous fighter, but also an incredible man — a husband, a father, a philanthropist — and each setback only made us love him more, honestly.
I have no problem admitting I cried multiple times on Saturday night watching the different video packages the UFC crew put together on Poirier, in part because they were extremely well done and designed to tug on the old heart strings, but also because I’ve been covering Poirier’s UFC career from the very beginning and it has been an absolute honor to do so.
I stood next to him in the lobby of the theatre in Toronto during UFC 129 fight week after Fightville premiered at the Hot Docs Festival, when he was still a shy, soft-spoken newcomer to the promotion, completely unprepared for the onslaught of attention the film brought his way. Over the last 14 years, I’ve spoken with him dozens of times and I watched him become a consummate professional inside and outside of the Octagon.
He’s the guy you hope every young fighter looks to as an inspiration, because he carried himself with class, fought with unparalleled heart, and gave every last ounce of himself at the highest level of the sport for the last 15 years.
Diamonds are forever and so is the impact “The Diamond” leaves behind.
Max Holloway Is A Real One
Going into the weekend, you knew that if Holloway beat Poirier in the main event and spoiled the Louisiana native’s potential Hollywood ending, he was going to graciously step aside in the post-fight moments and give the spotlight to his rival.
You knew it because Holloway is a real one — someone that has always carried himself with class and respect, who operates with a code, and who understands these moments, having been a part of many big ones over the years.
So it wasn’t surprising when “Blessed” offered a quick message about challengers coming for his BMF title and his history with new lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and then dipped, giving the stage to Poirier. What made it more awesome is when he burst back into the interview, unhappy with the amount of love being shown to Poirier by the crowd, and demanded they make even more noise for the departing legend.
Just like the man he beat, Holloway embodies everything great about this sport and its athletes, and he showed that again on Saturday night.
He also showed that he’s very much a threat in the lightweight division.
Given how things transpired last year at UFC 300, his standing as a contender wasn’t necessarily in question, but this was the first time we’d seen Holloway coming off a knockout loss, and situations like that always make you wonder how an athlete is going to respond. Saturday night, the Hawaiian standout did what he does best: he cranked the volume to 11, set a high pace, and stood ten toes down for the better part of 25 minutes, earning his second consecutive dominant win over a former interim champion with the BMF belt on the line.
Holloway looks physically better at lightweight than he did in his last handful of featherweight bouts, and it’s going to be interesting to see how much more power he can bring as he continues to get accustomed to his new weight class and new body. There was more impact on his shots on Saturday night in Louisiana, and if he had anyone other than Poirier standing across from him, chances are he would have earned a finish instead of a win on the scorecards.
Whatever comes next is whatever comes next, but one thing is for certain: this next chapter of Holloway’s career is as must-see as the last, and I’m absolutely here for it.
DWCS Class of ’24 Keeps Crushing It
Ateba Gautier and Islam Dulatov each earned nasty first-round stoppage wins on Saturday’s UFC 318 prelim, the former knocking out Robert Valentin and the latter doing the same to Adam Fugitt. It was the second win of the year for Gautier and the first for Dulatov, as well as two more victories for Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’24.
In addition to Gautier and Dulatov, both of whom looked dangerous and loaded with upside on the weekend, last year’s class also includes: Mansur Abdul-Malik. Jose Delgado, Lone’er Kavanagh, Malcolm Wellmaker, Marco Tulio, Jacobe Smith, Elijah Smith, Alexia Thainara, Mario Pinto, Tallison Teixeira, Navajo Stirling, Quillan Salkilld, Seok-Hyun Ko, and Kevin Vallejos.
Those athletes are a combined 23-1 inside the Octagon, with Teixeira’s loss coming in a main event assignment against divisional staple Derrick Lewis.
Yes, that’s a hand-selected group of athletes, but the record of last year’s class is 33-16 so far, with two fighters yet to compete. So for the 38 active graduates to have already posted 33 wins is pretty dang impressive, no matter how you slice it, and a couple of those athletes have already offered glimpses of being special.
I said it coming into this year: the Season 8 group has a chance to be the best in the show’s history, and so far, they’re trending in that direction.
Quick Hitters
Paulo Costa is dangerous when he’s focused and still a potential threat in the middleweight division. “Borrachina” looked solid from start to finish against Roman Kopylov to cement his place in the rankings.
Daniel Rodriguez earned the biggest win of his career, besting Kevin Holland in an entertaining back-and-forth scrap. The Los Angeles native is one of those cats that has never gotten the credit he deserves for the career he’s put together in the UFC, but this result should help change that fact.
Patricio Pitbull notched his first UFC victory and showed he still has something left in the tank by getting the better of things against the always game Dan Ige. His two fights this year have set a baseline and ceiling for where he fits in the division at the moment, so it will be interesting to see who he gets next.
Michael Johnson putting together a winning streak late in his career has been fun to watch. He’s still got quick hands and he’s minimizing his mistakes now, which makes him a tricky assignment for anyone looking to climb the lightweight ladder at his expense.
Vinicius Oliveira keeps moving forward, literally and figuratively. In the cage, he’s a non-stop marauder, marching down Kyler Phillips. In the rankings, he keeps inching ahead a couple places each time out, and should find himself stationed opposite someone in the Top 10 in his next appearance.
Jimmy Crute picking up his first win in quite some time was a nice feel good moment. The Australian had to take some time off from the sport to get his mind right and went five straight without a positive result before submitting Marcin Prachnio on Saturday night, which he followed by calling out Dustin Jacoby for a fight that makes complete sense at this point.
Ryan Spann has a scary assortment of weapons for a heavyweight and if he can lock in every time he steps into the Octagon, he’s going to be a contender very soon. He steamrolled Lukasz Brzeski on Saturday.
Carli Judice is quickly becoming a genuine person of interest in the flyweight division. After losing her first appearance by split decision, the Louisiana native has now posted back-to-back stoppage wins, flashing excellent striking with a ton of room to still grow and develop.
One Last Thing
The UFC production team and everyone involved with UFC 318 did an incredible job making the night feel like a celebration of Poirier, and the video packages assembled for the main event and Poirier’s sendoff were outstanding. Like I said, they had me in tears multiple times during the broadcast, and I know I was far from the only one.
Shouts to everyone involved!
And with that, I’m out.
See you again after UFC 319.
