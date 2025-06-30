The Bigger Picture | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

Lots of people get a little prickly when you start talking about the pantheon status of a relatively young fighter. Heck, I generally get a little prickly when folks are quick to anoint someone as an all-time great in a sport that has honestly had only a few truly transcendent talents pass through over the years.

But I also don’t think it’s at all out of place to acknowledge that what Ilia Topuria is doing is different and special, and that the new lightweight champion is currently on a trajectory to stand alongside those few luminaries in MMA history.

It’s not just one thing with the 28-year-old, who claimed the vacant title and reached “double champ” status by dispatching Charles Olivera midway through the opening round of the UFC 317 main event — it’s how the whole package has come together and is presented, and how his personal brand of panache and style draws you in, rather than pushes you away.

Topuria remains unbeaten in his pro career, 17-0, with only two of those bouts going the distance. He’s won all nine of his UFC appearances to date, earning a bonus in each of the last six, while using his three most recent bouts to earn knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Oliveira.