The Bigger Picture | UFC 316

This is going to be a little on the nose, but tough; it’s been stuck in my head since Merab Dvalishvili talked about continuing to evolve his game and get a little more aggressive in his pursuit of finishes:

Remember in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, when we first see the T-1000 doing all his “well that’s new” T-1000 stuff like being all liquid and pulling his head back together after being shot? My reaction to that moment is akin to my reaction to seeing Dvalishvili submit Sean O’Malley to retain his bantamweight title in the UFC 316 main event.

Think about it: the OG Terminator was dangerous and menacing enough, and now there was this evolutionary version that had new tricks, new skills, and figuring out how to deal with him became even more difficult.

Dvalishvili was already dominant, entering the contest on a 12-fight winning streak and having left a trail of frustrated, exhausted bodies in his wake. Then on Saturday night, he came in doing OG Terminator things before shifting into T-1000 mode in the third round. After depositing O’Malley on the canvas, securing the position, and roughing him up a little bit, the champion attacked a no-arm D’Arce choke-slash-ninja choke variant that was immediately threatening and became downright inescapable as he rolled with O’Malley, who wasdesperately trying to escape.