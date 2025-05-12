The Bigger Picture | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

And earlier in the evening, Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius made perhaps the biggest statement of all, running through former title challenger and ex-strawweight ruler Jessica Andrade to earn her second win of 2025 and fifth consecutive victory overall. That’s six of the top 10 fighters in the division in action in one night, and with Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber slated to face off in a five-round main event matchup in just under two weeks, that will mean that eight of those 10 will have crossed the threshold into the UFC Octagon this month, giving us plenty to parse from the results as we ready to head into the summer.

Flyweight has quickly become the most talent-rich division on the women’s side of the roster and honestly is starting to rival the best divisions on the men’s side of the draw, too, and just as the back half of the year is going to create time for things to get sorted out at both lightweight and welterweight, the same is possible in the 125-pound ranks, too.

MORE UFC 315: Bonus Coverage

While Silva has a solid case for a championship opportunity and the winner of the Blanchfield-Barber fight will be in the same position, the timing might be right for a “Champion versus Champion” clash between Shevchenko and strawweight queen Zhang Weili, who called a bout between the two “destiny” following her fellow champion’s win.

No matter what comes next or how things shake out, the flyweight division is absolutely thriving right now and there is no reason to believe that won’t continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Canada Still On The Rise