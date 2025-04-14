The Bigger Picture | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision win to claim the vacant title and begin a second reign as featherweight champ, out-working Lopes over five rounds. That is not to say that the Brazilian didn’t have moments and wasn’t in the fight — he did and he was — but more that you could see the difference in experience at the elite level between the two, and that felt like what really swung things in the Australian’s favor.

Lopes didn’t have good enough answers for Volkanovski’s movement and jab, and didn’t seem willing to just embrace the chaos fully and press forward, which was where his best moments took place. Conversely, Volk was happy to stick-and-move, popping out the jab with right hands behind it, disrupting Lopes’ rhythm and advances while tossing in the odd takedown attempt just to keep him honest and off-balance.

I would have loved to have seen this Volk against Topuria, because it’s my contention that he hustled into that fight too quickly — both in terms of his returning from getting knocked out in his second bout with Makhachev and his ability to fully prepare for the Spaniard — and that contributed to the result. How much? We’ll never know, because Topuria won the title, defended it, and has now relocated to lightweight.

But this was a performance that underscored the importance of being fully prepared in every way possible, as well as illustrating the difference between facing and beating very good fighters, and stepping in with the best.