The Bigger Picture | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Whenever the UFC has ventured to South Beach in recent years, things have been eventful, and Saturday was no different, as UFC 314 lit up Kaseya Center and left us with plenty to talk about in the aftermath.
So in the words of Tessa Sinatro, “Let’s get into it!”
All The Pieces Matter
When Eric Nicksick and I were discussing the featherweight championship main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the Coach Conversation series, one of the things I said — and couldn’t get out of my head while pondering the pairing — was that "it might just be that Islam (Makhachev) and Ilia (Topuria) are the best two fighters on the planet right now.”
Saturday night feels like it proved that to be true, at least in part, and how all the pieces matter when we’re talking about competing at the championship level in the UFC.
Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision win to claim the vacant title and begin a second reign as featherweight champ, out-working Lopes over five rounds. That is not to say that the Brazilian didn’t have moments and wasn’t in the fight — he did and he was — but more that you could see the difference in experience at the elite level between the two, and that felt like what really swung things in the Australian’s favor.
Lopes didn’t have good enough answers for Volkanovski’s movement and jab, and didn’t seem willing to just embrace the chaos fully and press forward, which was where his best moments took place. Conversely, Volk was happy to stick-and-move, popping out the jab with right hands behind it, disrupting Lopes’ rhythm and advances while tossing in the odd takedown attempt just to keep him honest and off-balance.
I would have loved to have seen this Volk against Topuria, because it’s my contention that he hustled into that fight too quickly — both in terms of his returning from getting knocked out in his second bout with Makhachev and his ability to fully prepare for the Spaniard — and that contributed to the result. How much? We’ll never know, because Topuria won the title, defended it, and has now relocated to lightweight.
But this was a performance that underscored the importance of being fully prepared in every way possible, as well as illustrating the difference between facing and beating very good fighters, and stepping in with the best.
Lopes had looked excellent throughout his run, but the jump from beating Brian Ortega at UFC 306 and sharing the Octagon with Volkanovski is vast, and he seemed just a little unequipped to make that jump on Saturday night. It’s understandable, as it was Volkanovski’s 10th consecutive championship fight and Lopes’ first in the UFC, but that’s part of what differentiates the elite from the very good, and makes it clear how supremely talented guys like Topuria are, as well.
We talk all the time about how there are so many variables to consider in an MMA fight, and Saturday night’s main event feels like it was a great depiction of what we mean when we say that, and how all those pieces matter.
What Now?
There are going to be folks that still want to question how good Paddy Pimblett is as a fighter, but I’m not going to be one of them.
There will be folks that want to “yeah, but…” his dominant win over Michael Chandler in Miami, pointing to the vanquished veteran’s age, record in the UFC, and approach as reasons why this win isn’t that big of a deal for the Liverpool lad and shouldn’t move him too far up the ladder in the lightweight ranks.
Again, I’m not going to be one of them.
You can only beat the guys they put in front of you, and thus far, Pimblett has beaten them all since joining the UFC, and he’s beaten the last two handily. After putting King Green to sleep with a triangle choke last year, “Paddy the Baddy” completely dominated Chandler at UFC 314, encountering very little resistance and no real rough patches on the way to pounding out a third-round stoppage win over the former title challenger.
This is precisely what Pimblett said would happen and he’s a hundred percent correct in puffing out his chest and calling out his doubters, because if Chandler had won, we’d have been hearing a chorus of “I told you so” for the last 48 hours as people crowed about the charismatic fan favorite finally faltering.
But he didn’t; he thrived and forced his way into the Top 10 in one of the deepest most competitive divisions in the sport.
We’re going to get the same “this is the one where Paddy stumbles” narrative heading into the next matchup, regardless of who it’s against, and we’ll probably get people saying, “yeah, but…” after it should Pimblett emerge victorious again.
But me, I’m just gonna say that Pimblett has continued to improve and impress each time out, and rather than find ways to tear him down and diminish his success, I’m just going to continue to enjoy the show.
Hit the music!
Can’t Help But Be Happy for Dominick Reyes
Like many people, I am of the opinion that on February 8, 2020, Dominick Reyes did enough to defeat Jon Jones and win the UFC light heavyweight title. It was close, but the challenger did enough in my eyes, and it was gut-wrenching to watch him walk out of the Octagon without the title it felt like he had earned around his waist.
Watching Reyes get mired in a funk and land on the business end of three consecutive stoppage losses to Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Ryan Spann was even more difficult, because you knew that part of the reason for his struggles was the residue of that night at UFC 247 staying present in his mind, plastered to his every movement since.
There is something unshakable about moments like that and they have a way of lingering, impacting everything you do until you’re finally able to detach yourself from them, and for the better part of four years, Reyes could not be anyone other than the guy that maybe, kinda, probably beat Jon Jones and still didn’t walk away with the title.
The relief in his eyes and the emotions that came pouring out of him when he beat Dustin Jacoby last June replaced the image of him walking out of the Octagon empty handed for me, and while his win over Anthony Smith last December felt a little tough under the circumstances, his knockout win over Nikita Krylov was another feel-good moment in what my colleague Zac Pacleb and I are officially calling “The Domaissance.”
Reyes has now won three straight to climb back into the Top 10 and the title picture. He looks like the guy that marched his way to that championship opportunity with Jones and feels like a legitimate contender in a division that is in a state of flux at the moment, and it’s impossible not to feel good for him.
This sport is unforgiving and very seldom do competitors find a way to steer out of the kind of downward spiral Reyes was stuck in. If they do, it’s rare that they return to the heights they had previously reached, because — in his case — he went more than four years without a win, took some pretty nasty knocks along the way, and was reaching his mid-30s.
But here he is, more than five years removed from that fateful night in Las Vegas, riding a three-fight finishing streak, making a second case for title contention.
Who doesn’t love a feel-good story?
Quick Hitters
Yair Rodriguez looked exceptional in registering a unanimous decision win over the debuting Patricio Pitbull, fighting with both urgency and poise while maintaining his pace and output over the full 15 minutes. It was, in my opinion, the best overall outing of his UFC career, and while I don’t know if it was enough to merit a championship opportunity at Noche UFC in Guadalajara, it definitely put the former interim champ on the short list of potential options to face the once and current king later this year.
Jean Silva continues to impress each time out, and his effort against Bryce Mitchell on Saturday should have everyone in the division paying close attention to his next couple moves. The Fighting Nerds representative marched down Mitchell with the kind of confidence and swagger that can throw anyone off their game, and he has the arsenal of offensive skills to back up that approach, as he’s shown while building a 5-0 mark with five stoppages to begin his UFC career.
He may not crack the Top 10 when the rankings update, but if I were someone in the 4-11 range right now, I might consider putting my phone on Do Not Disturb and sending the UFC matchmakers to voicemail when they call, because I’m not sure I want to be the person standing opposite the streaking 28-year-old next.
Dan Ige showed on Saturday night why everyone that understands this sport is about so much more than just wins and losses has the utmost respect for him. His win over Sean Woodson halted a two-fight skid, which is always important, but illustrated that Ige and his ilk are often too harshly judged or too frequently under-appreciated simply because they land on the wrong side of things against stiff competition.
Breaking into the rankings and staying there is difficult, especially in a division as loaded as featherweight, and Ige has continued to do that, and will forever have my respect and appreciation for not only what he does, but the way he carries himself, as well.
Virna Jandiroba has made herself undeniable. Over each of her last five fights, the Brazilian has taken out a ranked opponent and taken another step forward in the division, to the point that she is now out of steps to take outside of stepping in against the strawweight champ, Zhang Weili. She dominated Yan Xiaonan after submitting Amanda Lemos in her previous fight, and could be fighting for the title next.
Chase Hooper has become an excellent fighter, and anyone still anchored to their previous impressions and ideas about “The Dream” needs to refresh their thinking about the Washington state standout. The 25-year-old outworked Jim Miller and is now 5-0 in the lightweight division, with continually improving striking and legitimately elite grappling skills
Julian Erosa is now the official talisman for standout journeymen in the UFC. He earned his third straight first-round stoppage win on Saturday, and remains not only a tough out for everyone he steps in with, but someone that is allergic to being in an uneventful fight, and that makes him both essential to the division and must-see TV in my books.
Marco Tulio brings a lot of intrigue to the middleweight division, as his power and diversity of offensive skills feel, at this stage, a little different than what we typically see. He thumped on Tresean Gore on Saturday to move to 2-0 in the UFC, and feels like the type of person you could hustle up the ladder a little quicker, just to see where he stands.
One Last Thing
The only stoppage I had any issue with on Saturday night was Erosa’s win over Darren Elkins, which could have been halted sooner, in my opinion. But the rest, including Michal Oleksiejczuk’s win over Sedriques Dumas and Ige’s win over Woodson, were good stoppages to me.
We want these officials to find that “Goldilocks Moment” every time, in every instance, and it’s just expecting too much. When a fight goes longer than we feel it should, we’re critical. When it’s halted even a little prematurely, we’re critical, and when they nail it, we focus all our attention on the victorious athlete and say nothing about the stoppage.
I know that is part of the job and the way these things work, but Dumas was simply laying there taking unanswered blows, even if many were being blocked, and if one of our chief concerns is always fighter safety (and it should be), then taking a dozen or more shots without a real, meaningful response merits a stoppage.
Could Woodson have gotten a little more time to show he was still in the fight? Sure, but he also could have responded better, shown more in the time referee Andrew Glenn did give him in order to ensure he had the chance to fight on.
While criticism and sharing opinions on what transpires inside the Octagon is part of the job for the broadcast team and media, as well as something fans love to do, it just feels to me like we’re constantly trying to hold these officials to unrealistic standards of excellence, and need to ease back just a little.
But that’s just me.
And with that, I’m out.
See you again after UFC 315.
