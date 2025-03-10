The Bigger Picture | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Even without re-watching the fight, I can tell you that Ankalaev didn’t just hold Pereira along the fence. He did put his back on the wall for a long stretch in the fourth round, and 82 seconds in the final frame — which Pereira won on two of the three scorecards — but in the decisive third round, Ankalaev had six seconds of control time.

Six.

Ankalaev won this fight by pressuring and out-working “Poatan,” not grinding him along the cage, or taking him down and holding him on the canvas, as he was unsuccessful on all 12 of his recorded takedown attempts. He won this fight by going at Pereira in a manner that no one else has yet, showing awareness of the power and attacks coming back his way, but confidence in his own ability to make reads, land blows, and back up the Brazilian, who prefers to be the one coming forward.

While I also disagree with Ankalaev’s post-fight comments about Pereira “running for 20 minutes,” his recollection of how the fight played out is the more accurate of the two. He was the one coming forward. He did take Pereira out of his preferred approach.

He won this fight by outstriking the most feared striker in the division, if not the sport, and regardless of what Pereira thinks of his approach and the way the fight was scored, that has to be made clear whenever people talk about how this fight played out.

This fight didn’t play out the way most people expected, but part of that is because the expectation that Ankalaev could only win by wrestling was erroneous. He’s always favored striking, has always been a sharp and diverse fighter on the feet, and he did an exceptional job of forcing Pereira out of his comfort zone.