The Bigger Picture | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Hooper first landed on the UFC radar as an 18-year-old hopeful that looked 14 at best, winning a chaotic and entertaining bout against Canaan Kawaihae on the second season of Dana White’s Contender Series. He secured a development contract, and after three more fights on the regional circuit, he made his Octagon debut at UFC 245, stopping David Teymur in the first round.

The next couple years were hit and miss for Hooper, who alternated results as more seasoned and savvy opponents got the better of him and he battled to make the featherweight limit ahead of each fight. Last May, he ventured to lightweight for the first time and earned a unanimous decision win over Nick Fiore, looking more filled out and grown up than he had in the past, while also showing improvements in his striking and grappling.

A submission win over Jordan Leavitt followed before the dropped and submitted Viacheslav Borshchev earlier this year to run his winning streak to three, continuing to look the part of a developing fighter in every way possible. Over the weekend, Hooper submitted Clay Guida in the opening round to collect his fourth straight win and third straight finish, solidifying his place as an emerging name in the talent-rich division heading into next year.

While his surge is surely surprising to some, it really shouldn’t be: Hooper is 25 years old now, fighting in the correct weight class for his height and build and body, and has not only clearly added mass to his previously wiry frame, but sharpened his skills to the point where he’s an absolute terror on the ground and dangerous on the feet.

These are the things that happen when quality prospects are afforded the opportunity to work out the kinks and grow into themselves without being projected to the moon and hustled into the deep end of the talent pool. Those early setbacks honestly served him well because it made it impossible to rush Hooper up the divisional ladder, and he used that time to gain invaluable experience, mature, and become the best version of himself.