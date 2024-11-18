The Bigger Picture | UFC 309

Interviews
No one should be surprised that the UFC’s annual November trip to New York City consistently results in an event where everyone manages to raise their games and something special generally tends to transpire.
Saturday night was no different, as UFC 309 brought electricity to “The World’s Most Famous Arena” from the outset, and wrapped with arguably the most talented fighter to ever grace the Octagon adding to his already unassailable resume.
Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards
There is plenty to unpack from this weekend at Madison Square Garden, so let’s dive right in.
No Room For Debate
Jon Jones Post-Fight Interview | UFC 309
/
In terms of skills and Fight IQ, Jon Jones is the best to ever do it, and it’s not up for discussion.
Everyone is going to have their own opinions and criteria for deciding for themselves who they feel is the greatest fighter of all time, and “Bones” is unquestionably on the short list of candidates there, but setting aside off-field issues and personal preferences and looking at it from a talent and execution standpoint, there just has never been anyone better.
Bonus Coverage | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
Jones walked into his UFC 309 title defense against two-time champ Stipe Miocic and almost immediately made it clear that he had no intention of letting the former champ become the second man to win the heavyweight title on three occasions.
The trip he used to put Miocic on the deck in the early stages of the first round was masterful, and the force with which he thrust the Ohio native to the canvas spoke volumes. He kept Miocic stapled to the canvas for the remainder of the frame, then happily stood with him for the rest of the fight, utilizing his length and diversity of attacks to ultimately hurt and finish the future Hall of Fame inductee.
After wrapping his light heavyweight career looking more beatable than he’d appeared at any other point in his career, Jones has been lights out in a pair of heavyweight appearances, showcasing his insane tactical acumen and the unique blend of skills that separates him from just about everyone else. Against Ciryl Gane last year, he went straight to his wrestling, submitting the former interim champion swiftly, and Saturday night, he took an entirely different tact in dispatching Miocic, giving him a taste of his abilities on the ground before showing “I can beat you here, too.”
The fact that he ended things with a punishing spinning back kick accentuates the point — it was the perfect attack in the moment, landed clean, and dropped Miocic, kicking off the finishing sequence to wrap up his first successful title defense.
Watch: Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 309
He’s shown throughout his career that he’s able to break down his opponents and implement his game plans with expertise, while also exhibiting an ability to dig deep when necessary. In terms of his offensive weaponry, few, if any, have the type of arsenal Jones is able to deploy.
When you combine those elements with the strength of schedule he’s fought over his 16-year UFC career, it’s impossible not to acknowledge that “Bones” is the most skillful and intelligent competitor to ever set foot inside the Octagon.
Oliveira’s Incredible Career Arc
Charles Oliveira Octagon Interview | UFC 309
/
Because he’s been in the championship mix for the last four years, give or take, it feels like some people don’t really understand how unexpected Charles Oliveira’s multi-year run as a champion and contender in the lightweight division has been for those of us that have watched the entirety of his UFC career.
He has only lost twice in his last 15 fights, a run that extends back to the beginning of 2018, and so it makes total sense that people that started watching in 2018 or later expect him to constantly stack wins and navigate rough spots, but it wasn’t always that way.
In fact, it was the opposite for the first half of Oliveira’s UFC career, which is why his second half run has been all the more impressive to watch.
Prior to 2018, Oliveira was 10-8 with one no contest in the UFC, and you could argue that he those losses all came in what were — at the time — the biggest moments of his career. Whenever things started going well, a key fight would come up, and Oliveira would invariably land on the wrong side of the results. Whether it was a case of too much too soon like his early loss to Jim Miller, a freak accident in his first main event assignment opposite Max Holloway, or starting well, but fading and getting finished by Anthony Pettis when a featherweight championship opportunity seemed to be hanging in the balance, “Do Bronxs” just didn’t seem capable of winning the ones that mattered the most.
And even when he started stringing together victories in the lightweight division at the start of what became his nine-fight run to the title, he was adamant about making a return to the 145-pound ranks, despite the fact that he constantly struggled to make weight and ran into trouble at the top of the division.
It sucks to say, but the idea that Oliveira was someone that would fold in tough spots or look for a way out when things started going south was based on actual events that transpired inside the Octagon, and persisted because he had never given anyone a reason to change their mind about him right up until he forced everyone to change their stance on that matter when by rallying back and beating Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at UFC 262.
Nowadays, you expect him to navigate a rough patch and come back firing, but for those of us that lived through those instances where it seemed like he didn’t want to battle through, the hairs on the back of our necks still stand up when things start going south and Oliveira is forced to show grit and resolve in order to get through to the other side.
At least that was the case for me, and it was again on Saturday night, when Chandler came out guns blazing to start the fifth round and had the former champion in a bad spot despite being dead to rights on the scorecards.
But that guy that used to wilt in those moments is gone, replaced by a driven, resilient former champion that wants nothing more than to reach the top of the mountain again. And so, despite Chandler’s best efforts, it wasn’t surprising to see Oliveira weather the storm, clamber onto his back, and salt away the victory on Saturday night.
It was, however, a reminder of how far he’s come, and what an incredible and unexpected adventure it has been.
Development Time Is Essential
Bo Nickal Post-Fight Interview | UFC 309
/
Before Bo Nickal was even signed with the UFC, people were forecasting the former Penn State wrestling standout to be a contender in the middleweight division and maybe even a champion.
When he kicked off his career inside the Octagon with three straight stoppage wins and paired off with Paul Craig at UFC 309, many thought it was the kind of fight that could catapult Nickal into the Top 15 and move him closer to becoming a contender, but that wasn’t the case.
Nickal earned a fourth consecutive UFC victory on Saturday night to move to 7-0 as a professional, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant display many were hoping for out of the 28-year-old talent. Despite their shared affinity for the grappling arts, Nickal and Craig spent the full 15 minutes on the feet, pawing at one another from range, with the real only truly impactful blows of the contest coming in the back half of the final round.
The performance should prompt most to recognize the need to pump the brakes when it comes to projecting Nickal into the upper echelon of the middleweight division, and the person making the case the loudest on Saturday night was Nickal himself, which was extremely refreshing to see and hear.
While innumerable fighters will tell you they’re ready to face and beat the best in the world right out of the chute, Nickal made the obvious point that often gets overlooked or undervalued: he’s just seven fights into his mixed martial arts career, and he needs more time to develop.
Let’s be clear: he clearly beat Craig, and while it wasn’t a finish or even a blistering effort that sent his stock through the roof, it was a quality win over an experienced veteran, which is especially meaningful given that Nickal only made his pro debut in June 2022.
But he still needs work.
There is a tendency in this sport (more than others, I would argue) to want competitors to be finished products and ready to challenge for championship gold on a timeline that is largely unrealistic. Very rarely do competitors reach the UFC and then the top of their respective divisions in three years or less, and in most cases, it isn’t until athletes are in their late 20s or early 30s that they truly reach the point that they’re capable of challenging for championship gold and maintaining a place in the Top 10.
Nickal has come into the sport with a tremendous base, but there is a ton he still needs to learn and develop, and the only way to really do that is through time, reps in the gym, and stepping into the Octagon. There shouldn't be any rush to try and expedite that process or force him into matchups where he’s in over his head right now — the focus should be on development, letting him grow, and giving him every chance to become the absolute best fighter he could possibly become.
Because Nickal is a tremendous prospect, but he’s still a prospect, and sometimes, it’s important to acknowledge that these things take time.
Quick Hitters
Viviane Araújo Post-Fight Interview | UFC 309
/
Viviane Araujo is the flyweight version of Neil Magny, and I mean that in the most complimentary and respect-filled way possible. The 37-year-old Brazilian halted the ascent of her countrywoman Karine Silva on Saturday night, leaning on her superior conditioning and experience to secure a hard-fought win much in the same way Magny did throughout his extended stay as a fixture in the welterweight Top 15.
Mauricio Ruffy picked up his second win of the year and looked good doing so, at points, against James Llontop, who deserves full marks for his efforts at MSG, as well. The Fighting Nerds representative is unquestionably skilled and an intriguing name to track at lightweight, but Saturday’s performance should also make it a little easier for the matchmakers to find him opponents going forward.
What more can possibly be said about Jim “F’N” Miller at this stage? The man with the most appearances and wins in UFC history added to both columns on Saturday, clamping onto a guillotine choke midway through the first round of his clash with Damon Jackson. He’s set 50 UFC appearances as the next milestone he wants to chase down and a hard out when it comes to his fighting career, which means we get five more fights, max, so let’s make sure to cherish each and every one of them.
David Onama strikes me as one of those guys that doesn’t quite understand how ridiculously talented they are or how to fully harness his considerable athletic gifts at the moment, which is scary, because the Denver-based competitor has won three straight and five of his last six in the UFC. When he figures it all out, Onama could be an absolute force.
You have to feel good for Ramiz Brahimaj, who picked up a first-round knockout win over Mickey Gall on Saturday night. A native of The Bronx, he dealt with a tumor prior to fighting on Dana White’s Contender Series and returned from a two-year absence following major neck issues earlier this year to pick up an emotional win at home over the weekend.
Oban Elliott is someone to keep a very close eye on in the welterweight division. “The Welsh Gangster” has earned three straight wins to begin his UFC career and has looked better each time out, culminating in his third-round knockout win over Bassil Hafez at UFC 309. Charismatic and confident, Elliott has the skills to back up the bravado, and he’s only going to keep getting better.
It’ll be interesting to see what comes next for Eduarda Moura, who looked good in her flyweight debut, bouncing back from her first career loss by halting the three-fight winning streak of Veronica Hardy. She’s still developing, but there is plenty to like at this stage of her career, and her future looks bright.
One Last Thing
Madison Square Garden really does have some kind of special allure because time and again, these November events are filled with memorable performances by men and women that somehow manage to take their games to the next level in NYC.
It’s not a new thing by any stretch: athletes, musicians, comedians, you name it have been rising to the occasion at MSG for years, but seeing it happen year-after-year inside the Octagon fully affirms that there really is something magical about The Garden that makes this event an absolute must-see spectacle every single year.
Which also means I have to get to one in person in the next couple years; I’m honestly overdue.
And with that, I’m out.
See you again after UFC 310.
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic took place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!
