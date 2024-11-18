The Bigger Picture | UFC 309

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Because he’s been in the championship mix for the last four years, give or take, it feels like some people don’t really understand how unexpected Charles Oliveira’s multi-year run as a champion and contender in the lightweight division has been for those of us that have watched the entirety of his UFC career.

He has only lost twice in his last 15 fights, a run that extends back to the beginning of 2018, and so it makes total sense that people that started watching in 2018 or later expect him to constantly stack wins and navigate rough spots, but it wasn’t always that way.

In fact, it was the opposite for the first half of Oliveira’s UFC career, which is why his second half run has been all the more impressive to watch.

Prior to 2018, Oliveira was 10-8 with one no contest in the UFC, and you could argue that he those losses all came in what were — at the time — the biggest moments of his career. Whenever things started going well, a key fight would come up, and Oliveira would invariably land on the wrong side of the results. Whether it was a case of too much too soon like his early loss to Jim Miller, a freak accident in his first main event assignment opposite Max Holloway, or starting well, but fading and getting finished by Anthony Pettis when a featherweight championship opportunity seemed to be hanging in the balance, “Do Bronxs” just didn’t seem capable of winning the ones that mattered the most.

And even when he started stringing together victories in the lightweight division at the start of what became his nine-fight run to the title, he was adamant about making a return to the 145-pound ranks, despite the fact that he constantly struggled to make weight and ran into trouble at the top of the division.