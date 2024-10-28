The Bigger Picture | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

The Spaniard might be the best all-around fighter on the planet today, as he’s become as dangerous with his hands through eight UFC victories as he was with his submission skills before arriving on the biggest stage in the sport. Mix in strong wrestling, sound fundamentals, and every one of the championship intangibles you could hope for, and you have a fighter that has pretty well cruised to 8-0 in the UFC and 16 consecutive victories to begin his career, all before turning 28.

As the chant goes, there is only one Conor McGregor, however Topuria has the makeup to potentially have a similar global impact as “The Notorious” one did during his ascent to the top of the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

He is already a burgeoning star in Spain, where the sport is just now starting to find its footing and heat up, much like it was in Ireland during McGregor’s come up. He’s well-spoken, well-dressed, and well-connected within the Spanish celebrity world, with star footballer Sergio Ramos joining him inside the Octagon following his win, and his profile is only going to continue to rise after a performance like the one he turned in on Saturday night.

Additionally, Topuria strikes that perfect balance between confident and cocky, with many of the things he says that makes him appealing to some and off-putting to others, which is where you want to be when you’re trying to become the biggest star in the sport. You want people lining up on both sides, and he’s got that right now, plus he’s making good on all his pre-fight proclamations, which is something else he has in common with old “Mystic Mac” back in the day.