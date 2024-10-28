The Bigger Picture | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Announcements
The final quarter of the UFC calendar usually provides a number of memorable performances while helping set the course for multiple divisions heading into the new year, and Saturday’s UFC 308 pay-per-view at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi certainly did its part.
Featuring seven finishes over the final 10 fights, a late challenger for a place on the Fight of the Year list, and critical wins for standout contenders, the night built to a crescendo in the featherweight championship main event, where Ilia Topuria successfully defended his title with a second statement victory in 2024.
UFC 308: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
Let’s look at what truly stood out on Saturday at UFC 308 and try to put it into greater perspective.
A Foundational Talent With Global Superstar Potential
Ilia Topuria Post-Fight Interview | UFC 308
Ilia Topuria is the genuine article.
Saturday night, the featherweight champion successfully defended his title for the first time, collecting a third-round stoppage win over former champ, BMF titleholder, and all-around legend Max Holloway, becoming the first person to stop “Blessed” by strikes.
View Topuria's Athlete Profile
Topuria once again made good on all his pre-fight promises, opening the bout by offering a place in the center of the Octagon to Holloway, who waved an imaginary red flag at “El Matador” before finishing the Hawaiian as he said he would just 90 seconds into the third round. He fought the way he has fought throughout his UFC tenure, pressuring forward and eating up real estate, content with taking a couple shots in order to get to his positions and fire back with ferocity.
While Holloway had success throughout the first two rounds, Topuria was completely unbothered and undeterred. When he threw, it was with great force, and when he connected, the impact registered in a different way than when the challenger landed with substance. Though he did not put Holloway down with a single, thudding blow the way he did Alexander Volkanovski in February when he claimed the title, the right hand that started the finishing sequence was one that clearly shifted the course of things, and from there, Topuria never allowed Holloway any time to recover.
The Spaniard might be the best all-around fighter on the planet today, as he’s become as dangerous with his hands through eight UFC victories as he was with his submission skills before arriving on the biggest stage in the sport. Mix in strong wrestling, sound fundamentals, and every one of the championship intangibles you could hope for, and you have a fighter that has pretty well cruised to 8-0 in the UFC and 16 consecutive victories to begin his career, all before turning 28.
As the chant goes, there is only one Conor McGregor, however Topuria has the makeup to potentially have a similar global impact as “The Notorious” one did during his ascent to the top of the featherweight and lightweight divisions.
He is already a burgeoning star in Spain, where the sport is just now starting to find its footing and heat up, much like it was in Ireland during McGregor’s come up. He’s well-spoken, well-dressed, and well-connected within the Spanish celebrity world, with star footballer Sergio Ramos joining him inside the Octagon following his win, and his profile is only going to continue to rise after a performance like the one he turned in on Saturday night.
Additionally, Topuria strikes that perfect balance between confident and cocky, with many of the things he says that makes him appealing to some and off-putting to others, which is where you want to be when you’re trying to become the biggest star in the sport. You want people lining up on both sides, and he’s got that right now, plus he’s making good on all his pre-fight proclamations, which is something else he has in common with old “Mystic Mac” back in the day.
Ilia Topuria Octagon Interview | UFC 308
Most importantly, Topuria is in the early days of his physical prime, at the top of one of the most consistently entertaining divisions in the sport, and he should become one of the cornerstone figures the UFC looks to build around over the next few years as he aims to embark on a lengthy reign atop the 145-pound weight class.
A Rough Night for Veteran Standouts
In addition to Holloway landing on the business end of things, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker also suffered a stoppage loss on Saturday, tapping out against Khamzat Chimaev just after the midway point of the first round after suffering an injury around his jaw area. Their results are the latest reminder that at some point in this sport, everyone’s time amongst the elite comes to an end.
Holloway’s championship opportunity in Abu Dhabi came more than eight years after he claimed the interim title at UFC 206 in Toronto, and in the interceding years, the now 32-year-old future Hall of Fame inductee went 9-4, unifying and successfully defending the featherweight titles before giving way to Volkanovski, who bested him three times. He was, until this year, the first or second-best fighter in the 145-pound weight class, officially, by ranking and merit, for nearly a full decade.
WATCH: Khamzat Chimaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC 308
Much like Holloway, Whittaker was the No. 1 or No. 2 man in the middleweight division for an extended period of time, winning the interim title in July 2017 before getting promoted to undisputed champion and successfully defending the belt against Yoel Romero before running into Israel Adesanya. Up until his loss to current champ Dricus Du Plessis last July, the only person to beat him in the 185-pound weight class was Adesanya, and even then, he had gone 14-3 overall in the weight class.
Then, he ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday night in the form of Chimaev, who wasted no time putting him on the canvas and hunting for opportunities to do damage and chase the finish. He clearly roughed up “The Reaper” something good somewhere along the way, because as soon as Chimaev clamped onto Whittaker’s jaw, he tapped.
It’s strange watching athletes that were so good, for so long get run over by members of the next generation, even though that is traditionally what happens in this sport and most others. But it feels more visceral and authoritative at times in MMA because of the physicality of it all, because you see the new guard rising up and claiming their spots on high at the expense of fighters that have been talismans for their divisions for years on end.
Holloway did it to Jose Aldo, now Topuria has done it to him, and somewhere down the line, someone will do it to the current champion as well. It’s how it goes, but that doesn’t mean it makes it any less jarring to watch when it does transpire.
No Miracle Murphy Keeps Winning
Lerone Murphy moved to 15-0-1 overall and 7-0-1 in the UFC over the weekend with a gutsy unanimous decision win over featherweight Top 15 mainstay Dan Ige.
Lerone Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC 308
“The Miracle” had solid moments in the opening stanza, but got dropped late in the round and left on uneasy footing as he walked back to his corner after the opening five minutes. It was the first time in his UFC tenure that the Manchester man had been put in real peril, and he responded exceptionally well, becoming the aggressor and doing enough over the final two rounds to claw ahead on the cards and secure the victory.
It’s been a slow and steady climb for Murphy, who kicked off his 2024 campaign with a unanimous decision win over Edson Barboza in his first main event assignment, as untimely injuries have often slowed his momentum. But with a pair of critical wins over respected veterans this year, he’ll enter 2025 as a dark horse contender in the division.
What stands out about Murphy — at least for me — is that nothing stands out. There isn’t one thing you point to as his signature weapon or style or substance; he’s just a well-rounded fighter that always rocks up in fine fettle, ready to get into things, and thus far, it’s paid nothing but positive dividends. He’s the kind of guy that can sneak up on you if you’re not careful because he’s quiet outside the Octagon, but inside it, he’s dangerous and keeps getting better.
Don’t sleep on Lerone Murphy as a potential title contender in 2025.
Quick Hitters
Magomed Ankalaev continues to stack wins and add to his unbeaten streak, having out-hustled Aleksandar Rakic in a competitive, solid scrap on Saturday night. He’s now gone 13 consecutive bouts without a defeat, and remains one of the elite talents in the light heavyweight division.
Shara Magomedov has posted four wins in as many starts over his first 53 weeks on the UFC roster, establishing himself as an intriguing figure in the middleweight ranks. He finished Armen Petrosyan with a double spinning back fist and heads towards next year needing to answer questions about the rest of his game since his striking is clearly on point.
Ibo Aslan is still green, but the man hits like a truck and has picked up consecutive stoppage wins to begin his UFC career. In the light heavyweight division, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad could be only a couple more wins away from a spot in the Top 15 and a potential career-shifting assignment.
Shara Magomedov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 308
Kennedy Nzechukwu is someone to track going forward in the heavyweight division, as the Dallas-based athlete took the fight to Chris Barnett before finishing the fan favorite in the final minute of the opening round. Nzechukwu always had a heavyweight frame, but he’s filled it out now, while carrying good speed, power, and a more diverse array of attacks than most heavyweights tend to deploy. Just keep an eye on him; that’s all I’m saying.
Farid Basharat keeps moving forward without faltering, successfully navigating his impromptu featherweight clash with Vitor Hugo with relative aplomb, all things considered. The younger of the UFC’s Basharat Brothers, Farid is now 4-0 in the UFC and 13-0 overall, and one of the many intriguing ascending names trying to work forward in the 135-pound weight class.
Rinat Fakhretdinov has been steadily working his way forward in the welterweight division, collecting a second win this year to move to 23-1-1 overall, including five wins and a draw in six UFC starts. He dominated streaking TUF winner Bryan Battle in his second UFC start, and is the kind of well-tested, well-rounded talent that has a way of thriving in the lower third of the rankings or just outside for a long period of time.
And with that, I’m out.
See you again after UFC 309.
