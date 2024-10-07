The Bigger Picture | UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

Last month, after Norma Dumont busted up Irene Aldana at Noche UFC, I wrote about the intrigue and excitement bubbling up in the women’s bantamweight division, pointing to Saturday’s event as pivotal night in determining the future course of the 135-pound weight class.

Now that the smoke has cleared in Salt Lake City, it’s safe to say that things are even more interesting than even I anticipated a handful of weeks ago.

Julianna Pena ascended to the throne for a second time on Saturday, edging out Raquel Pennington by split decision in an ultra-competitive fight that, as it turned out, was determined by how things unfolded in the opening round. The now two-time champion got the better of the grappling exchanges, as anticipated, but wasn’t able to get Pennington to the canvas in the championship rounds, which resulted in “Rocky” closing out the fight with a ton of momentum, only to hear Bruce Buffer declare “And New” after reading out the scores.

In the main card opener, Kayla Harrison had to deal with some adversity in her clash with Ketlen Vieira, including getting blasted with an elbow that opened her up for the first time in her career. But the two-time Olympic gold medalist found a way to drag the Brazilian contender to the canvas in both the first and third rounds, and dominated when she did get to top position, collecting a second consecutive UFC win that should put her in line to challenge for the title next time out.

Except Pena petitioned Amanda Nunes to end her retirement and face her for a third time, which may not be likely, but certainly adds another wrinkle to things within the division.