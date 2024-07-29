THE BIGGER PICTURE | UFC 304

Persistence Pays Off

Belal Muhammad waited 1233 days to get his hands on Leon Edwards for a second time and from the very beginning of their UFC 304 welterweight championship main event in Manchester, it was clear that the challenger had no intention of squandering his opportunity.

Fighting with a tremendous sense of urgency right out of the chute, the 36-year-old Palestinian-American took the fight to the champion, depositing him on the canvas early and often, keeping him off-balance for the majority of the contest en route to a unanimous decision win.

UFC 304: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards

The victory extended the new champion’s winning streak to six and unbeaten run to 11, both of which are testaments to the persistence Muhammad has shown throughout his UFC career.

He’s not lost a fight since the opening event of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal, and has happily taken every assignment that has been placed before him, believing that if he just kept winning, his opportunity had to come. After his first meeting with Edwards ended with an awful eye poke, Muhammad picked himself up, dusted himself off, and beat five straight ranked opponents to cement his standing as the No. 1 contender, forcing even those with an aversion to his approach to acknowledge the merits of his championship candidacy.