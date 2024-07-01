The Bigger Picture | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

While his power rightfully gets top billing, two other pieces that make Pereira so dangerous are the fact that he’s technically sharp and possesses an insane ability to synthesize information on the fly, as well.

The kick that short circuited Prochazka’s system was swift, clean, and the correct tactical choice, as well — a strike he hadn’t previously thrown and that Prochazka wouldn’t expect right out of the chute to begin the second round, but one that made complete sense, given how the first round ended. Making those reads and executing the way he does is not easy or common, and Pereira does it routinely, with devastating effect.

It’s not just that he has incomparable power; it’s that he can pick and land the right shot while deploying that power in such a sudden, precise manner that truly makes Pereira such a scary figure inside the cage.

Only a select few have achieved in their careers what Pereira has done in nine fights, so as crazy as it seems, the Brazilian standout probably has to already be considered amongst the best to ever grace the Octagon.

What’s even crazier is that he could decide to take a run at winning the heavyweight title before all is said and done, and if he becomes the first to win titles in three weight classes, all while continuing to be an indomitable force, we might have to talk about “Poatan” as the best ever, full stop.

Props to Everyone Involved

When the UFC 303 fight card kicked off at 3pm PT, Diego Lopes was fighting Brian Ortega in the co-main event. All the graphics and video were locked, the broadcast team had their talking points nailed down, and Lopes and his team were dialed in on a game plan that would hopefully carry them to victory over the two-time former title challenger.