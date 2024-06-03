The Bigger Picture | UFC 302

Makhachev tapped out Charles Oliveira to win the title, running through him in Abu Dhabi. His first title defense came in an instant classic with Alexander Volkanovski, at the time considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. His second came in a short-notice rematch with the Australian, one he ended in three minutes.

Saturday night, he bested Poirier, a beloved challenger looking to score the one win that has eluded him throughout his career, and he did it by showing grit, tenacity, and the kind of keen finishing instincts that we traditionally celebrate. In the heat of a competitive fight, blood streaming down his face from a gnarly cut above his eye, Makhachev turned a scramble into a finishing opportunity, and took determining the outcome of the fight into his own hands.

FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK JUNE 2

Makhachev is a complete, skilled, dominating force that happily accepts every challenge placed before him and yearns to keep proving himself against the best competition possible.

Because he’s faced three of the most popular, most celebrated good guys in the sport over his last four outings, it feels like Makhachev is always positioned as the “bad guy” in these matchups — the guy you’re supposed to cheer against, not celebrate — and, as a result, his greatness and the impressiveness of what he’s doing doesn’t quite resonate as much as it should.

Makhachev is getting dangerously close to prompting conversations about where he fits in the pantheon of all-time greats, if we’re not there already.

The Thing About Dustin Poirier…