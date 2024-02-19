The Bigger Picture | UFC 298

Athletes
Tackling Some Larger Talking Points To Emerge From Saturday Night’s Pay-Per-View In Anaheim
Something memorable happens every time the UFC ventures to Anaheim, and Saturday night was no exception, as Ilia Topuria dethroned Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 298 main event to become the fifth man to hold the undisputed featherweight title, and the first undefeated competitor to do so.
There is a lot to unpack from another eventful night at Honda Center, so let’s get to it.
Promise Fulfilled
It took Topuria longer than he anticipated — both on Saturday night and in the larger sense of his career — but the 26-year-old is now where he always said he would be, positioned atop the UFC featherweight division.
Ilia Topuria Post-Fight Interview | UFC 298
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Ilia Topuria Post-Fight Interview | UFC 298
/
“El Matador” forecasted a two-year ascent when I spoke to him prior to his sophomore outing inside the Octagon against Damon Jackson in December 2020, and was aiming to finish Volkanovski inside of one on Saturday, and though he missed the mark on both, he reached his goal with his unbeaten record intact, delivering on his personal promise and the promise of his talents in spectacular fashion.
You could see that Topuria carried the potential for greatness from those early forays into the UFC Octagon, if not before. He’d won all his pre-UFC appearances inside the distance, and then finished Jackson, Ryan Hall, Jai Herbert, and Bryce Mitchell in succession after going to the scorecards with Youssef Zalal in his short-notice promotional debut.
It’s not just the power of the crispness of his boxing, though those are both impressive — it’s the calculating manner with which the new champion operates inside the Octagon that stands out the most to me.
He found the combination to fell Jackson earlier in the contest, dealt with Hall’s awkwardness and Herbert’s length, and then only went to the canvas with Mitchell after having battered the Arkansas native to the point where he was certain to have his way with him on the deck. He boxed up Josh Emmett last June to push his record to 14-0 and position himself to challenge for the title, and on Saturday night, he took his time until a chance to land clean presented itself and he did not squander it.
Ilia Topuria Octagon Interview | UFC 298
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Ilia Topuria Octagon Interview | UFC 298
/
Volkanovski had been doing quite well up until that point, but as soon as he opted to engage with Topuria along the fence, the Spaniard made him pay, dearly, catapulting himself to the top of the division with a clean right hand.
There was a great deal of “The Next McGregor” talk surrounding Topuria in the build to UFC 298, for various reasons: both were undefeated as they marched to featherweight gold, both were backed by nations looking to experience their first major moment on the grandest stage in the sport, and he aped “The Notorious” one by snatching Volkanovski’s title at the pre-fight press conference, as well.
MORE UFC 298: Fight Card | Final Results | Official Scorecards
It made a lot of sense, but it also, in my opinion, sells Topuria short and puts him in a potentially untenable position.
This man has become a superstar in Spain, receiving congratulations from Spanish sporting icons throughout the hours following his victory, and is primed to be at the vanguard of a rise in mixed martial arts in the country with this win, but expecting him to match the successes of McGregor thrusts him into a comparative situation that doesn’t need to exist and is difficult for him to win.
We’re often so focused on anointing “The Next” whomever that we neglect to spend enough time celebrating “The Current” or “The First” in the process.
Topuria is the UFC’s first Georgian and first Spanish champion; an unbeaten 26-year-old finisher with all the elements needed to become a massive star in this sport, and someone that kicks in the door to new markets, new audiences.
As he showed on Saturday night and throughout his ascent, just being Ilia Topuria is pretty damn special.
Quite The Run for “Alexander the Great”
Volkanovski won his first dozen fights in the UFC, collecting wins over Jeremy Kennedy, Darren Elkins, Chad Mendes, and Jose Aldo before besting Max Holloway twice to win and retain the featherweight title.
He then successfully defended the belt against Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, and Holloway once more prior to chasing the lightweight strap and landing on the wrong side of things against Islam Makhachev last February. After that loss, Volkanovski returned to featherweight and reminded everyone of his greatness, dominating interim champ Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 to earn his 12th consecutive UFC victory in the 145-pound weight class.
There are going to be those that want to pick at Volkanovski’s resume, question the strength of schedule he fought, and generally revise history now that he’s been forced to abdicate the throne and is currently sitting on two straight losses, but let’s get one thing crystal clear: this was an incredible run for the 35-year-old Australian.
I’m not big on the “greatest of all time” conversations because I think it’s incredibly difficult to compare across generations, especially with athletes intersecting at different times in their careers, but in terms of the overall quality of his wins, the level of skill, adaptability, and intelligence displayed inside the Octagon, Volkanovski should be regarded as one of the best to ever do it, especially in the lighter weight classes.
Alexander Volkanovski Octagon Interview | UFC 298
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Alexander Volkanovski Octagon Interview | UFC 298
/
Every reign comes to an end, but Volkanovski stood atop the featherweight ranks for more than 1,500 days, successfully defended the title five times, and gave Makhachev all he could handle last February in Perth.
Those are tremendous achievements, and no one can argue otherwise.
A Difficult Journey to Navigate
Ian Machado Garry feels like a perfect current example of how the rush to find “The Next” anyone can be harmful to athletes.
The undefeated Irish welterweight, who ran his record to 14-0 with a split decision win over Geoff Neal over the weekend, was ticketed as “The Next McGregor” upon arrival in the UFC, only for fans to quickly start turning against him when he leaned into the branding too hard at the outset of his time with the promotion.
Ian Machado Garry Post Fight Interview | UFC 298
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Ian Machado Garry Post Fight Interview | UFC 298
/
Since then, his performances have been a secondary or even tertiary topic of conversation amongst fans, pundits, and media, as the focus has shifted to his personal life and itinerant approach to training. While others are celebrated for speaking their mind and verbally challenging the opposition, Machado Garry got heat for reacting to a comment made by Neil Magny in the preamble to their UFC 292 pairing and has been getting shouted down every time he gets on a microphone ever since.
All of this has come while the clearly gifted fighter has continued to make strides in his game and beat increasingly difficult opposition, as well as voice some mature, well-formulated responses to his critics and detractors at times.
It hasn’t been flawless, by any stretch, and there are times when Machado Garry feels like someone still trying to find the right balance between being deservedly confident in his skills, thoughtful with his words, and happy to engage in the kind of pre- and post-fight banter that everyone seems to crave these days, but that’s understandable because he’s a 26-year-old still trying to figure everything out.
Observing how he’s spoken about, how his performances are graded, how the expectations for him inside the Octagon and on the mic feel different than they are for many others in a similar position has been fascinating, and through it all, “The Future” just keeps finding ways to win and move forward.
I can’t wait to see what comes next.
Quick Hitters
Robert Whittaker ate a flush spinning heel kick from Paulo Costa at the close of the first round that would have left the vast majority of middleweights staring up at the lights, asking the referee to explain how they ended up on their back. Instead, the former champion managed to stay on his feet and take the fight to the Brazilian over the next two rounds to get things moving in the right direction again.
The 33-year-old is a durable, tenacious pro that has been on the podium in the 185-pound weight class now for eight years and counting. That kind of sustained excellence should always be celebrated and shouted out whenever we get the chance.
Merab Dvalishvili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 298
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Merab Dvalishvili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 298
/
Does anybody have more fun in the Octagon than Merab Dvalishvili? The Georgian bantamweight ran his winning streak to 10 with a unanimous decision triumph over former two-division champ Henry Cejudo on Saturday, and looked to be having the time of his life — chatting with Mark Zuckerberg, tossing “Triple C” around like a grappling dummy, and lobbying for 10-round fights because he barely breaks a sweat going three rounds.
Lucky for Merab, he’s likely going to be booked in a five-round fight next because a championship opportunity appears to be in his future.
Anthony Hernandez has blossomed into a legitimate Top 10 talent in the middleweight division, and his evolution has been fun to watch. “Fluffy” spoke about addressing his conditioning following his second-round submission win over Roman Kopylov on Saturday, and more than anything else, that has been the key to his success.
The Dana White’s Contender Series grad has now won five straight, with three consecutive finishes, and is developing into one of those suffocating fighters few people are going to be hustling to face right before our eyes.
One Last Thing
Amanda Lemos had Mackenzie Dern on the brink of being finished in the second round, having made the former Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion pay for rushing into the fray looking to trade hands. But when Dern refused to go quietly into the night, it seemed to rattle Lemos, who then had to fend off a furious third-round push in order to hang on to the win.
Din Thomas touched on this during the broadcast and it feels like an element we don’t talk about enough in this chaotic, unpredictable sport, where the mental side of things is just as big a factor as the physical, if not more.
Despite getting clobbered and busted up in the second, Dern was on her feet, happy to run right back into the fire to start the third, and that undoubtedly rattled Lemos. How could it not? You hit someone with the kind of blows that have historically dispatched others to the Shadow Realm, and now here’s Dern, itching to get after it again.
I once asked Rory MacDonald what it was like standing across from Robbie Lawler, hitting him with a clean power shot, and watching Rob eat it, smile, adjust his gloves, and come forward, and he admitted it messed with his mind more than a little. He’s certainly not the only one to have experienced that, and we saw it from Lemos on Saturday.
Props to Dern for not only persevering, but taking the fight to the former title challenger and making things incredibly interesting in the third, as well. There may be some holes in her game, but there is no questioning her tenacity and drive.
And with that, I’m out.
See you again after UFC 299.
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria took place live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on February 17, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Tags
Athletes
Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event
Hall Of Fame