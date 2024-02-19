The Bigger Picture | UFC 298

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“El Matador” forecasted a two-year ascent when I spoke to him prior to his sophomore outing inside the Octagon against Damon Jackson in December 2020, and was aiming to finish Volkanovski inside of one on Saturday, and though he missed the mark on both, he reached his goal with his unbeaten record intact, delivering on his personal promise and the promise of his talents in spectacular fashion.

UFC 299 Event Page

You could see that Topuria carried the potential for greatness from those early forays into the UFC Octagon, if not before. He’d won all his pre-UFC appearances inside the distance, and then finished Jackson, Ryan Hall, Jai Herbert, and Bryce Mitchell in succession after going to the scorecards with Youssef Zalal in his short-notice promotional debut.

It’s not just the power of the crispness of his boxing, though those are both impressive — it’s the calculating manner with which the new champion operates inside the Octagon that stands out the most to me.

He found the combination to fell Jackson earlier in the contest, dealt with Hall’s awkwardness and Herbert’s length, and then only went to the canvas with Mitchell after having battered the Arkansas native to the point where he was certain to have his way with him on the deck. He boxed up Josh Emmett last June to push his record to 14-0 and position himself to challenge for the title, and on Saturday night, he took his time until a chance to land clean presented itself and he did not squander it.