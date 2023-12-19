The Bigger Picture | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

After Rakhmonov submitted Stephen Thompson on Saturday night, I jumped on X and opined that “we’re all too mellow about 18 up, 18 down, all finishes,” adding that it’s “ABSOLUTELY INSANE,” yes in all caps.

It’s rare that we see an ascending fighter continuing dominating the way the 29-year-old welterweight contender has while working his way forward in the division.

Finishing the first couple guys you face in the Octagon? Sure. Posting three, four, five straight wins to begin your UFC tenure? It’s been done a bunch of times. But winning six straight, all by stoppage, while facing more seasoned, more experienced, more dangerous opposition every time out? It’s freakishly impressive, and only becomes more impressive when you learn — as we all did following the event — that Rakhmonov was dealing with a serious ankle injury that prompted him to change his game plan and had him thinking about pulling out of the fight.

Dana White's UFC 296 Post-Fight Press Conference

Some will want to follow the standard “pick at the win” playbook and talk about Thompson’s age, the stylistic advantage Rakhmonov had in the grappling department, and whatever else they feel the need to say in order to try and take away from this effort, but the guy went out there and absolutely dominated a two-time title challenger and Top 10 staple, becoming the first man to submit “Wonderboy” in his career, and did so on a bad wheel.

Getting healthy is Priority No. 1 for Rakhmonov, but whenever he’s ready to return, we need to spend a little more time being a little more in awe of what this man is doing inside the Octagon because it is amazing.

Scary Power