Big Things Await Gregory Rodrigues

Part of the magic was due to his simple determination to wash away the sting of the controversial split decision loss that preceded Austin. The other part was hard work, as Rodrigues added Florida’s elite conditioning team Institute of Human Performance to his training regimen.

“The fight against Julian, it was an experiment,” Rodrigues says. “Now it will be for real.”

That was an experiment? Every scientist should be so lucky to have such successful experiments.

“I've combined IHP with the training in Kill Cliff FC. I think I'm reaching my best physical shape. Together, with my other trainers, like Daniel Mendes who is the guy who always does the strategic part for my fights, I believe it was one of the best camps I've had and I will show that on Saturday.”

To be blunt, Rodrigues’ “best physical shape” should inspire fear, especially if you’re set to tangle with him. A hulking specimen of muscle, he appears in the flesh to be as bulletproof as the fictional mass of metal that inspired his nickname “Robocop.”