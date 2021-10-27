Big Ten Star Jacub Panasiuk Talks Polish Power | UFC 267

He’s one of the hardest hitters in all of Big Ten football and he’s the son of Polish parents. Meet Jacub Panasiuk, the biggest UFC fan at Michigan State University.

Although Panasiuk was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs, his family holds tightly to their Polish ancestry. Actresses, actors and musicians from Poland stood out to the family, but when Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jan Blachowicz made their title runs, the family had multiple sources of pride that nobody else in the world could claim.

You want the crown of the baddest 205-pound male or 115-pound female alive? You have to go through the Polish to get it.

“I love the UFC, in general,” Panasiuk said. “I always watched with my dad and I started looking into the lower level fighters from Poland and that’s really how it started.”

At the beginning of his UFC career, Blachowicz put up an unimpressive 2-4 record before going on a 7-1 record over a three-year span that would win over fans worldwide and bond the Spartans and the Panasiuk family even tighter.

“Me and my brothers, that’s our go-to thing when we’re all back together at the house,” Panasiuk said. “We always go out and watch the fights. It’s pretty big on the team, too. We normally get together on Saturday nights whenever it’s going, and we’ll watch it, or we’ll go out and watch it. It’s pretty big. We got a new teammate, Ben, who just transferred in, and a couple coaches were like, ‘Yeah, you should talk to Ben. He just transferred in and he’s a really big UFC fan.’ We just sat and talked about it for like 20 minutes and I didn’t even realize he was that big of a fan.”

While the U.S. audience may see Blachowicz as simply, “the light heavyweight champion now that Jon Jones is gone,” Panasiuk explains that back in Poland he, as well as Joanna Violence, are certified mega stars.