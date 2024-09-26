 Skip to main content
Ailin Perez of Argentina poses on the scale during the UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Athletes

The Big Picture Is Clear To Ailin Pérez

Bantamweight Looks To Keep Her Win Streak Alive In Paris Saturday vs Darya Zheleznyakova
By Steve Latrell, on X: @TheUFSteve • Sep. 26, 2024

Twelve fights into her professional career, Ailin Pérez has already accomplished a great many things, but alas, teaching Paulo Costa to twerk properly is not one of them.

There’s a video making its way around social media this week of “Fiona” doing her level best to teach “The Eraser” the essentials of the dance. Suffice it to say, Costa’s prowess in the Octagon doesn’t yet seem to extend to the dance floor. 

Preview The Entire Paris Card, Fight By Fight

“I’ll say it in Portuguese, Paulo: you need to take some lessons,” Pérez laughs uproariously. “You need to practice so we can dance together.”

Perhaps Costa can take some notes this Saturday when his friend Pérez fights on the UFC Paris prelims. Should the Argentinian get her hand raised again, he can bet dollars to doughnuts that we’ll all witness her signature celebration.

FREE FIGHT: Renato Moicano vs Jalin Turner

And there have been plenty of reasons to celebrate as of late. Pérez finds herself on a solid three-fight win streak. It started with a win over Ashlee Evans-Smith in which she tied the UFC women’s record for most takedowns in a fight. Those ten takedowns also stand alone as the UFC women’s bantamweight record for most in one fight.

Ailin Perez of Argentina celebrates defeating Joselyne Edwards of Panama in their bantamweight bout during UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Ailin Perez of Argentina celebrates defeating Joselyne Edwards of Panama in their bantamweight bout during UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

She followed that performance with two more unanimous nods over Lucie Pudilova and Joselyne Edwards, efforts that landed her in the Top 15 bantamweight rankings. Something has clearly been clicking for The Goat Shed protégé.

Perez started her UFC career on a short-notice bout in Paris back in 2022. It was up a weight class at 145 and things didn’t go her way that night vs Stephanie Egger. But the opportunity was the foot in the door she needed, and she’s made the most of it since.

Ailin Perez of Argentina and Joselyne Edwards of Panama grapple in their bantamweight bout during UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Ailin Perez of Argentina and Joselyne Edwards of Panama grapple in their bantamweight bout during UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

That said, she’s still like to wash away the sting of that night by getting her hand raised in The City of Light this Saturday. For that to happen, she’ll need to turn away the boxing-heavy attack of Daria Zhelezniakova. The Fernand Lopez pupil notched her first UFC win last year, and boasts a record heavy with knockouts and early finishes. But once you’ve spent any amount of time with Pérez, you’ll already know she’s completely unbothered by any such information. A challenge, you say? Bring it on.

Inside The UFC Paris Main Event Between Moicano & Saint Denis

“I saw her downstairs today. We were signing posters,” she says. “I looked in her eyes and saw that she wasn’t very confident.” 

Ailin Perez poses for a portrait with her son after her victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ailin Perez poses for a portrait with her son after her victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

If true, she would stand in stark contrast to Pérez who oozes high-energy confidence at every turn. Sure, she’s focused on Saturday, but the bigger picture is always present.

Fighters On The Rise, Paris Edition

“I’m always prepared to fight anyone. I’ll tell Dana White if he wants me to fight Holly Holm or Norma Dumont or anyone, I’m up for it. I’m always ready. I’m really going to crack into the top 10 and make my way to the belt.”

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Tags
Women's Bantamweight
UFC Paris
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
John Gooden anchors the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Special Feature

John Gooden | 10 Moments From 10 Years

Veteran Broadcaster Reflects On His First Decade In UFC With Some Of His Favorite Memories

More
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More