The Big Picture Is Clear To Ailin Pérez

Bantamweight Looks To Keep Her Win Streak Alive In Paris Saturday vs Darya Zheleznyakova
Twelve fights into her professional career, Ailin Pérez has already accomplished a great many things, but alas, teaching Paulo Costa to twerk properly is not one of them.
There’s a video making its way around social media this week of “Fiona” doing her level best to teach “The Eraser” the essentials of the dance. Suffice it to say, Costa’s prowess in the Octagon doesn’t yet seem to extend to the dance floor.
“I’ll say it in Portuguese, Paulo: you need to take some lessons,” Pérez laughs uproariously. “You need to practice so we can dance together.”
Perhaps Costa can take some notes this Saturday when his friend Pérez fights on the UFC Paris prelims. Should the Argentinian get her hand raised again, he can bet dollars to doughnuts that we’ll all witness her signature celebration.
And there have been plenty of reasons to celebrate as of late. Pérez finds herself on a solid three-fight win streak. It started with a win over Ashlee Evans-Smith in which she tied the UFC women’s record for most takedowns in a fight. Those ten takedowns also stand alone as the UFC women’s bantamweight record for most in one fight.
She followed that performance with two more unanimous nods over Lucie Pudilova and Joselyne Edwards, efforts that landed her in the Top 15 bantamweight rankings. Something has clearly been clicking for The Goat Shed protégé.
Perez started her UFC career on a short-notice bout in Paris back in 2022. It was up a weight class at 145 and things didn’t go her way that night vs Stephanie Egger. But the opportunity was the foot in the door she needed, and she’s made the most of it since.
That said, she’s still like to wash away the sting of that night by getting her hand raised in The City of Light this Saturday. For that to happen, she’ll need to turn away the boxing-heavy attack of Daria Zhelezniakova. The Fernand Lopez pupil notched her first UFC win last year, and boasts a record heavy with knockouts and early finishes. But once you’ve spent any amount of time with Pérez, you’ll already know she’s completely unbothered by any such information. A challenge, you say? Bring it on.
“I saw her downstairs today. We were signing posters,” she says. “I looked in her eyes and saw that she wasn’t very confident.”
If true, she would stand in stark contrast to Pérez who oozes high-energy confidence at every turn. Sure, she’s focused on Saturday, but the bigger picture is always present.
“I’m always prepared to fight anyone. I’ll tell Dana White if he wants me to fight Holly Holm or Norma Dumont or anyone, I’m up for it. I’m always ready. I’m really going to crack into the top 10 and make my way to the belt.”
