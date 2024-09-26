The Big Picture Is Clear To Ailin Pérez

There’s a video making its way around social media this week of “Fiona” doing her level best to teach “The Eraser” the essentials of the dance. Suffice it to say, Costa’s prowess in the Octagon doesn’t yet seem to extend to the dance floor.

Preview The Entire Paris Card, Fight By Fight

“I’ll say it in Portuguese, Paulo: you need to take some lessons,” Pérez laughs uproariously. “You need to practice so we can dance together.”