“Big Dan” Manasoiu's Favorite Fights | UFC FIGHT PASS

“That’s difficult, man,” Manasoiu laughed. “That’s like asking me to say what my favorite words are.”

After a short amount of time deliberating, Manasoiu rounded up his seven favorite fights in UFC history!

Cheick Kongo vs Pat Barry – UFC Live: Kongo vs Barry

It's definitely one of my favorite fights, just because of the shock value of it. It’s unbelievable, what Cheick Kongo did. I actually trained with Cheick Kongo, I met him and I was like, ‘Hey Cheick, it’s so nice to meet you. I grew up watching you fight.’ And he was like, ‘Nice, now it’s my time to watch you fight.’ That was a really good passing of the torch moment when I got to hang out with Mr. Cheick Kongo. He actually lives in Austin and trains with us from time to time. I text him to see how he’s doing. He’s a very, very nice guy.